The 33 Most Popular Amazon Items E! Readers Bought This Month

Time flies when you're shopping a lot, right? Well, that's not actually an established catchphrase, but it really should be. It's just so exhilarating to do your research, add your item to your Amazon cart, anticipate its arrival, and confirm that you have a new must-have once you try it. If you're reading this, you understand what I'm saying because E! readers really got their shop on this month. From beauty products to home decor to fashion, and everything in between, you shopped til you dropped (staying within your budget, of course).
Let's check out the most popular Amazon products that E! shoppers couldn't get enough of this month.
The Most Popular Amazon Products Among E! Shoppers
Wet n Wild Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator
The Bare Focus Tinted Hydrator has 10,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who love this product. It's lightweight, hydrating, and it delivers a soft semi-matte finish at a $5 price tag. Yep, that's right. You can get a top-rated, customer-loved tinted moisturizer for just $5.
You can wear this on its own for those days when you want some coverage, but don't
Rael Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist
For the past two months, I've been using the Rael Miracle Clear Oil Control Mist, which "delivers antioxidants and controls sebum production," according to the brand. In my experience, it calms my facial redness and soothes irritated skin too. I have used it on makeup-free days, before applying makeup, to set makeup, and throughout the day in various combinations. I notice a major difference between the days when I use this spray and when I don't.
No more editing shine and oil out of photos. Don't let oily skin ruin your day. Get in control with this game-changing product.
Pulidiki Cleaning Gel for Car
This gel is a quick way to remove dirt and dust from your car, keyboard, drawers, remote control, and other tough-to-clean spaces. It has 36,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Hismile v34 Colour Corrector, Purple Teeth Whitening, Tooth Stain Removal
The Hismile v34 Colour Corrector is a purple paste that cancels out the yellow undertones in your teeth, according to the brand. I've been using it for a few weeks and the results have given me an extra reason to smile. I'm not the only one who adores this product. It has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Brush your teeth as you normally would with your preferred toothpaste. Then, put the Hismile v34 Colour Corrector on a toothbrush and gently brush your teeth in circular moments for about two minutes before rinsing. It's an enjoyable, quick experience that doesn't irritate my teeth or enhance sensitivity issues.
Fochst Crystal Hair Eraser
This TikTok-famous hair removal tool is super easy to use. No refills or recharges are required and it is reusable for up to 3 years. It comes in four colors and has 2,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Patchology Under Eye Mask Gel Pads
You just need five minutes to look like you get a full eight hours of sleep, Patchology claims. These eye gels combat puffiness, dryness, and the look of fatigue, per the brand. They're the perfect fast fix for tired eyes, made with caffeine and hydrolyzed collagen.
b.tan Back Self Tan Applicator
This product makes it so easy to apply self-tanner, even on my back and shoulder blades. It's washable, so I have used it for additional tasks as well. I use it to apply self-tanner removal products. It's also great to make sure I'm actually putting moisturizer and body scrub everywhere I need it. It's a total game-changer.
I'm not the only one who loves this. It has 6,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Samnyte Hair Wax Stick- Non-Greasy Styling Wax for Fly Aways, Edges, and Frizzy Hair
No matter how many hairstyling tutorials you watch on YouTube and TikTok, sometimes you just can't control your hair. You can brush it and style it a million times over and there are still may be some baby hairs, flyaways, and frizz ruining your otherwise perfect look. If hairspray isn't cutting it, you need to add a hair wax stick to your beauty routine.
The Samnyte Hair Wax Stick is the secret weapon you need to perfect your hairstyles. A little bit goes a long way with this one. When you're done styling, just use this stick to tame all those little hairs that are getting on your nerves. Your style will look neat, stay in place, and look shiny (not greasy). This hair care essential has 13,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for $10. You've seen it all over TikTok, so what are you waiting for? Just get your shop on.
Freeman Renewing Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Facial Mask
No one wants rough, dry skin. This peel-off mask rejuvenates and hydrates my skin. Plus, it's so fun to use. I leave it on for a few minutes, and then peel it off to reveal soft, radiant skin.
It has 9,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Absolutely love this mask! It feels so nice and refreshing when you put it on and then slowly dries and feels right on your face. Peeling it off is so satisfying!! My skin looked nice after. Cleansed and refreshed."
Youkool Lip Scrub Brush
The best lip balm on the planet isn't going to help your cracked, peeling lips. Yes, it's a start, but you don't want to put lip balm or a lip mask over peeling or dry skin. It's important to exfoliate your lips on a regular basis. That's the winning combination in my experience. These tools are super easy to use and they make my lips so smooth. Plus, my lipstick lasts longer and looks more even when I use this tool beforehand.
Pro tip: use this brush with an exfoliating lip scrub to get even better results.
These sets have 6,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. A shopper said, "A great little tool to have in your beauty chest. It feels great using it and my lips feel amazing afterward. When I put on lip oils after I exfoliate them, they actually feel very hydrating. I love it!"
Boao 2 Pieces Hair Brush Cleaning Tool
I use this set to clean out my hairbrushes. My first line of defense is the plastic side of the double-ended cleaning brush. This makes it easy to take out the bigger pieces of product build-up and thick hair while my brush is dryer. Next, I will use the side with the nylon bristles, going across vertically and horizontally. Then, I go in with the mini scraper to get those stubborn thin pieces of hair.
This set comes in black, pink, and purple It has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor
Thankfully, I found the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. It's only $9 and it has incredible staying power of a matte lipstick and the look of a lip gloss. This customer-loved product has 12,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. No one has time to continually apply lip gloss throughout the day. Kiss the gloss goodbye and just use the Maybelline Super Stay Vinyl Ink Liquid Lipcolor. Yes, it's kiss-proof too.
Shake up this lipstick for about five seconds, then apply it as you normally would and let it dry. Amazon has 22 versatile shades to choose from. My personal favorite is Charmed, which is a universally flattering rosy brown. I also adore Wicked, which is a stunning red with blue undertones.
Seraphic Skincare Premium Exfoliating Mitt
Do you want soft, clear skin? Of course, you do. Perhaps, you want to prepare your skin for laser hair removal or waxing. Maybe you're in a struggle to remove self-tanner. If any of those scenarios are familiar to you, there's one answer: exfoliation. Sure, you may think you're exfoliating with a loofah or a scrub, but you can do so much better. Trust me on that.
In my personal experience, exfoliating mitts have been a total game-changer. Watching the dead skin fall off is a gross, yet satisfying experience. My skin feels so smooth after I shower, my lotions absorb quicker, and my self-tanner goes on much more evenly. The Seraphic Skincare Exfoliating Mitt is the best one I've found and it's available for just $7. I'm not the only one who loves this one. It has 21,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews from shoppers who are just as obsessed.
Shills Charcoal Black Mask, Peel off Mask
If you're annoyed by clogged pores, this peel-off mask is just what you need to clear up your skin. It gets ride of acne, scars, blemishes, and marks, the brand claims. I love seeing all of the gunk in the mask when I peel it off. It's always a gratifying experience. My skin ends up clear, smooth, and never-irritated when I use this.
Amazon shoppers gave this mask 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper writing, "This product has helped my skin a lot with getting all those pesky little blackheads off my nose. Its kinda gross to see the blackheads all come off my skin and stuck on the mask but awesome at the same time cuz now the blackheads are out of my skin!"
Stardrops The Pink Stuff- The Miracle All Purpose Cleaning Paste
Watching video after video of other people miraculously cleaning deeply stained pans, sinks, walls, and boats with ease, I had to try The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste myself (I just don't have a boat to complete the experiment).
Lo and behold, TikTok came through yet again. And so did Amazon. As of this moment, more than 124,300+ customers gave Stardrops The Pink Stuff Miracle Cleaning Paste a perfect 5-star review (and that number just keeps on growing). So, how does it work? Just put some on a sponge or damp cloth, gently rub, and rinse with water. It really is that simple and this paste can do a lot. You can clean glass, garden furniture, rust, uPVC, cooktops, copper, ceramic tile, saucepans, and more.
Amooca Car Seat Headrest Hook 4 Pack
These headrest hooks will keep the contents of your bag from spilling out everywhere. It's also great for kids to hang their backpacks, so there's enough space for everyone to fit comfortably in the car. You can choose between four colors. These hooks have 35,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bioré T-Zone Blackhead Remover Deep Cleansing Pore Strips, (5 Nose + 5 Face + 5 Chin Pore Strips)
Bioré Pore Strips are truly iconic. I've been using them for as long as I can remember. I love this set because it is all about the T-zone with strips for my nose, chin, and in between my brows. Just wet your skin and leave this strip on for about 15 minutes until it feels like paper mache. When you peel it off you will be thrilled to see all the debris from your skin.
This classic product has 22,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Want to be grossed out but also greatly satisfied by a product that literally pulls the nasty out of your pores! It's amazingly disgusting! I'm always shocked by how much these strips can pull out of problem areas on the face! We buy these all the time- so worth it! Prepare to be horrified and amazed!"
GuruNanda Stainless Steel Tongue Scraper (Pack of 2)
After you brush your teeth and floss you should scrape your tongue. You will be so grossed out by everything that comes off. No more white-covered tongue. You'll enjoy using this. It's also easy to clean since it's dishwasher-safe.
This tongue scraper has 3,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "I was pleasantly grossed out by how well these work. I am getting a few for some people I know."
EcoTools Professional Makeup Cleaner for Makeup Brushes
You may think that your makeup brushes are clean, but you will be amazed by the dirt and makeup and that comes off when you use this cleansing shampoo. This product is fragrance-free, hypoallergenic, and it has 39,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Once you start using this brush soap, you will never stop buying it.
A shopper said, "It's so satisfying and I have been able to clean them multiple times now with no residue and with very little product. I'd recommend this for sure!"
Aimeili Liquid Latex Peel off Tape Cuticle Guard Polish Barrier
If you're not the best at painting your own nails, you may need this in your routine. Paint around your nail with this latex. Then, use your polish. Instead of excess getting on your skin, it will get on the latex, which you just peel off when you're done.
The Aimeili Liquid Latex Peel off Tape Cuticle Guard Polish Barrier has 4,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Have never tried this type of product before, goes on thin and does aits job well, very satisfying to peel off, for this price it should be a staple. Worked great on my toes comes off completely easily in one peel."
Mighty Patch Original from Hero Cosmetics- Hydrocolloid Acne Pimple Patch for Covering Zits and Blemishes (36 Count)
We all need these pimple patches on hand. They are my go-to for skincare "emergencies." I stick these on overnight or during a work-from-home day of audio-only calls. After 6-8 hours, take the patch off to see all of the gunk that was absorbed. These are amazing because they clear out those pimples without drying out my skin and causing further irritation.
These patches have 90,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with a fan of the product sharing, "I use these everytime I have a white head that's really noticeable. You have to put it on at the right time right when the white head is breaking the surface, but it's so satisfying when you put it on at night and see all the oil and gross stuff sucked up into the sticker when you take it off. Swear by this."
SKIN1004 Zombie Pack- Set of 8
The SKIN1004 Zombie Pack addresses eight skincare concerns with just one mask, according to the brand. SKIN1004 claims that it reduces lines and wrinkles, lifts skin, clears up acne, tightens enlarged pores, hydrates, improves skin texture by removing dead skin cells, brightens, and balance pH levels. As someone with a wide variety of skincare issues, I have been super happy with the results of using this mask. My most major concern is the visibility of pores and this mask makes a visible difference every time I use it.
Aside from the spectacular results, this mask is so fun to use. It comes with a brush and when I apply it, I look like a 108-year-old zombie for 15 minutes. After taking it off, my skin is refined, lifted, and clear. I don't love the smell, but I think the results are worth it, and so do the 7,000+ 5-star Amazon shoppers who left five-star reviews.
Nivea Lip Care Fruity Shine, Blackberry
Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton recommended this as her favorite beauty product under $15, sharing, "It has a lot of color and it's so thick and creamy!"
Marysol's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask
This is a fun face mask to use. Apply it like you normally would. In minutes, it will bubble up. Then, remove the foam, which is formulated with charcoal that absorbs dirt from the pores, the brand claims.
The Elizavecca Milky Piggy Carbonated Bubble Clay Mask has 11,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "This is the strangest thing I have ever purchased.....that is oddly satisfying. It's like a bath bomb for your face. I have super sensitive skin (especially on my face) so I was a little hesitant to buy this. I can report I did not have any skin reactions to this face wash and my skin actually looked noticeably better after using."
PleasingCare Natural Bamboo Charcoal Oil Absorbing Blotting Paper- 100 Sheets
Combat sweat and oil with these best-selling blotting sheets. They rapidly absorb excess oils and help control shine without any messy powder. I'm not gonna lie, it's disgusting how much oil these sheets pick up sometimes, but I love using them. They're a major game-changer. More than 11,900+ Amazon customers gave these a 5-star review.
A shopper shared, "These little oil blotting tissues are amazing. It's sort of gross the amount of oil that comes off onto these things. These are now a staple item in my makeup/touch-up bag. Even when my face just looks a little shiny I use one of these and it's pretty much saturated with oil. Great product!!"
Baby Foot Original Exfoliating Foot Peel
The Baby Foot Original Exfoliant Foot Peel is basically a pedicure in a box. This product has 32,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Each treatment comes with two plastic booties filled with exfoliating solution that works like a chemical peel, removing dry, dead skin and moisturizing your feet as it goes. After a couple days, your feet start to shed... and then like magic, you'll have feet that are ready for sandal season. If you want to accelerate the process, soak your feet for 15 minutes every day.
One Ulta shopper admitted that they "couldn't believe how well it worked," elaborating, "I have been struggling for the last couple years with really rough, calloused feet and this peel really helped! My feet are so much softer, and there's no more cracking around the heel or the ball of my foot." Another customer shared, "Love it! I use BabyFoot about every 4 months. Removes dead skin and it keeps my feet looking smooth."
Peace Out Oil-Absorbing Pore Treatment Strips
If you have 6-8 hours, these hydrocolloid patches are amazing to use overnight. They absorb oil and dead skin cells, according to the brand. Every time I use them, my pores look smaller and I'm impressed by how much the strip removes from my skin.
A shopper said, "So gross, so good. I love putting these on before bed and waking up to see all the nastiness sucked out of my skin. They definitely make an observable difference in the size of my pores and loosen up any impacted dirt and oil, which makes extraction easier too."
Nicwell Water Dental Flosser
You may think you're getting a deep clean with your toothbrush and floss. Take things to the next level when you add this water flosser to your routine. It is just what you need to effectively clean your teeth and massage the gums. You will marvel at all of the gunk this thing removes and it will become a staple in your routine. This product has 20,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
A shopper said, "You're more gross than you think. My mouth has never felt more clean than when I started using this. I already flossed multiple times a day prior to buying this, but there's still more lingering that you can't get to."
Florence by Mills Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads
As someone who barely sleeps, I appreciate hydrating under-eye masks. I have tried so many, but I was truly stopped in my tracks when I used the Floating Under The Eyes Depuffing Gel Pads from Millie Bobby Brown's brand Florence by Mills. These are the most-moisturizing under-eye gels I have ever used, hands down. They give me next-level hydration, but they don't slip around on my face. These make me look much more awake than I am, decrease puffiness, eliminate dark circles, and make my skin super soft. They are extra refreshing if you keep them in the fridge.
A shopper raved, "I use it in the morning after I wash my face and I'm blown away by the way it wakes my eyes up! I wake up with tired puffy eyes often and this is amazing!"
Freeshow Newest Blackhead Remover Pore Vacuum
Get the gunk out of your pores with this gadget that sucks out the dirt and excess oils, according to the brand. This device has several levels of suction. Start out with the beginner's level and then gradually work your way up as you get used to it.
It has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "Decided to change my skincare routine and wasnt in a position to get a facial to start with fresh skin, so I ordered this gadget. This is awesome! I did a quick wash and used the largest adapter and the amount of gunk it pulled was gross but it did such a great job. I am excited to continue using this and provide and update on how my skin is looking."
Grout-Eez Super Heavy-Duty Grout Cleaner
Instead of scrubbing tile grout for hours, just spray this on. You can walk away and come back 15 minutes later and you'll be amazed by all the dirt that comes out. No more hours of scrubbing. It doesn't get easier than using this product.
It has 7,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper sharing, "It's a miracle! Seriously... The grout in my bathroom was really stained. I tried so many products and was about to give up and have the counter re-grouted or replaced, but then I looked up grout cleaners and found this. I am overjoyed!"
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray Anti-Frizz Treatment
I use this spray all year, but it really comes through in the clutch in the summer because it's heat activated. In my experience, the Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray waterproofs hair, gives shine, blocks humidity, and decreases frizz. However, you need to make sure you use it correctly. Yes, you can spray it in hair and let it air dry, but activating it with the heat from your hair dryer is key. Here's my routine:
- Wash and condition your hair. Let it air dry or towel dry until it's damp (do not put this in wet hair).
- Do not apply other styling products until after your hair is dry.
- Apply this liberally all over your hair and comb it through to make sure the product is evenly distributed.
- This spray is heat-activated. Use a a brush to create tension while blow drying. Or you can use a heated styling brush. The key is to create tension while your hair dries.
- Once your hair is dry, you can style your hair and use additional products.
This product has 39,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
SHAPERX Bodysuit
I couldn't zip up my jeans until I put this bodysuit on. I love the SHAPERX Bodysuit. It delivers a sleek contour without that giving me that "I can't wait to get home and take off this bodysuit" feeling that I'm way too familiar with. This bodysuit comes in nine colors with sizes ranging from XXS to 5XL. I'm warning you that you may be shocked when you get yours in the mail because it will look teeny tiny. I panicked when I opened the package, but it's actually just a super stretchy bodysuit.
It's so supportive that I don't even wear it with a bra, which is not something I ever do with a large chest. It has adjustable shoulder straps so you can relieve shoulder pressure. There's a hook and eye closure at the crotch, so you don't have to get naked in a bathroom stall.
