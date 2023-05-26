Blue Ivy Runs the World While Joining Mom Beyoncé on Stage During Renaissance Tour

Watch : Blue Ivy Is Beyonce's Mini Me at Renaissance World Tour

The countdown toward Blue Ivy Carter's tour debut is over.

Blue Ivy, 11, got into formation alongside mom Beyoncé at the Paris concert for her Renaissance World Tour, as seen in fan footage captured and shared online May 26. And while this may be Blue Ivy's first time performing onstage with Queen Bey for this tour, she knew how to move, move, move, move like a seasoned pro in front of the packed crowd at the Stade de France.

In the videos, Blue Ivy, dressed in sparkly silver attire to match her mom, nailed every dance step while Beyoncé sang to "My Power" from 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift. Blue then had a spotlight moment all on her own, strutting down the stage as Beyoncé's dance crew followed behind.

And this is just the latest proof that Blue Ivy—Beyoncé and Jay-Z's eldest child—is well on her way to stardom. After all, the "Brown Skin Girl" singer has already won an MTV Video Music Award and a Grammy award, for which she became one of the youngest recipients of the coveted prize at just 9 years old.