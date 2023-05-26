Linda Evangelista Says She Hasn't Come to Terms With Supermodel Tatjana Patitz's Death

Watch : Supermodel Tatjana Patitz Dead at 56

Linda Evangelista is still holding on to memories of her dear friend Tatjana Patitz.

Celebrating what would have been Tatjana's 57th birthday, Linda took to Instagram on May 25, sharing an assortment of black and white photographs. They included candid close-ups of Tatjana, alongside an image of the supermodel duo sharing a makeup moment.

"Happy birthday Tatjana," Linda, 58, wrote. "I know your sweet soul is with the angels. I still have not come to terms with your passing. You will be forever loved, forever missed and forever in my heart."

Tatjana died in January at age 56 due to breast cancer, her agent Corinne Nicolas told CNN at the time.

Aside from being good friends, she and Linda were an integral part of the '90s supermodel revolution, together with Cindy Crawford, Christy Turlington and Naomi Campbell. They etched themselves into pop culture history by featuring in George Michael's iconic "Freedom '90" music video.