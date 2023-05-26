Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Doesn’t Want to Hear the Criticism—About His White Nail Polish

Tom Sandoval is not about to dip out on white nail polish.
After a recent article by Glamour magazine criticized the Vanderpump Rules star's choice of wearing white nail polish—declaring, "Tom Sandoval Has Ruined White Nail Polish for Everyone"—Tom voiced his thoughts in a slew of Instagram Stories.
"So sorry. Nothing I wear seems to ever look good on [troll and hair flip emoji]," the 40-year-old wrote over a screenshot of the May 25 article. "At least have the courage to @ me if ur gonna talk s--t."
And although Tom hasn't taken to social media to voice outrage over articles written about his secret romance with co-star Raquel Leviss—despite being in a nine-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix at the time—this is seemingly where he draws the line.
"I thought ur mag was about being positive & glamorous, not trashy?" Tom continued. "Also what happens when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows? I'd invite u, but unfortunately, we're all sold out."
But the Tom Tom owner—who's received backlash for switching up his look in the past, including a Freddie Mercury-like mustache in season 10—wasn't done yet.
In a series of follow up stories, he wrote, "With writing such a disgusting, trashy, hateful & bias article, how can u dare call urself a 'journalist?' 'Reign of Terror?' I'm a human being and u don't know me."
One social media user wrote, "White nail polish should issue a statement decrying Tom Sandoval," and another critic joked that "the ONLY thing Tom Sandoval has been faithful to is the damn white nail polish."
But wait: Now even nail polish brands are entering the chat. OPI posted photos of its white shades on TikTok, writing, "RIP Funny Bunny" and "RIP Alpine Snow," while Nails Inc released a $9 polish called "For Everyone But Tom Sandoval" that is, yup, a white hue.
But if you're now in the mood for a Scandoval deep dive, keep scrolling to catch up on what went down during the first part of the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion.
