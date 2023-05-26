Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Doesn’t Want to Hear the Criticism—About His White Nail Polish

Watch : Tom Sandoval Calls Out Critics of His White Nail Polish

Tom Sandoval is not about to dip out on white nail polish.

After a recent article by Glamour magazine criticized the Vanderpump Rules star's choice of wearing white nail polish—declaring, "Tom Sandoval Has Ruined White Nail Polish for Everyone"—Tom voiced his thoughts in a slew of Instagram Stories.

"So sorry. Nothing I wear seems to ever look good on [troll and hair flip emoji]," the 40-year-old wrote over a screenshot of the May 25 article. "At least have the courage to @ me if ur gonna talk s--t."

And although Tom hasn't taken to social media to voice outrage over articles written about his secret romance with co-star Raquel Leviss—despite being in a nine-year relationship with ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix at the time—this is seemingly where he draws the line.

"I thought ur mag was about being positive & glamorous, not trashy?" Tom continued. "Also what happens when I wear all the colors at Michigan PRIDE shows? I'd invite u, but unfortunately, we're all sold out."