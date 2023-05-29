Rush to Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale to Get $18 Vince Camuto Heels, $16 Free People Tops & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day is here, and it's the perfect time to get your favorite products on sale while you can. There are so many unreal deals to shop right now, including the last day of Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale.
Today is the last day to shop Nordstrom Rack's insane Clear the Rack sale, and the discounts are way too good to miss out on. From soft and stylish Good American tops for just $30, Free People tops for $16 and Vince Camuto heels on sale for just $18, Nordstrom Rack currently has everything you need to get your wardrobe ready for the warm weather without breaking the bank.
From additional deals on Kate Spade, Dolce Vita, rag & bone and more, continue ahead for the pieces you need to shop from Nordstrom Rack before the Clear the Rack sale ends today.
The best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack deals:
Good American Ruched Side Cotton T-Shirt
Your summer wardrobe deserves a pop of color. Add this ruched side cotton t-shirt to your warm weather wardrobe. Pair it with white trousers, light denim and more. The trendy look is on sale for just $35.
Free People Follow Rivers Covertible Maxi Dress
Take on your summer getaway in this stunning dress. The flowy convertible look can be worn as a midi dress or maxi skirt. You can wear it as a swimsuit coverup or pair it with heels for a more elevated look.
Wishlist V-Neck Floral Print Midi Dress
This floral print midi dress is the flattering, versatile look you need for the summer, especially since it's on sale for just $26. It comes in three different color options, which can all be paired with sandals or heels and minimal jewelry.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
These braided sandals from Dolce Vita are trendy and comfy. The block heel and soft straps make the look super easy to walk in, and the simple style pairs well with any outfit.
Bebe Mock Neck Halter Midi Dress
Dress this halter midi dress up with a pair of heels and statement earrings or go for a more casual ensemble with simple sandals instead. It's on sale for just $40 instead of the usual $109 in this gorgeous green shade.
1.STATE Flutter Sleeve Split Neck Chiffon Blouse
Looking for a simple blouse to add to your wardrobe that you can dress up and down? This flutter sleeve look is perfect for the summer. You can wear it with jeans or a mini skirt, and top the look off with some sandals.
Kate Spade New York Kerri Crossbody Bag
This Kate Spade crossbody bag is on sale for just under $90, and is the perfect look for day-to-night use. It has just the right amount of space for all your essentials, and the simple design will go with any outfit.
BLANKNYC High-Rise Distressed Denim Shorts
These denim shorts from BLANKNYC are so versatile. The rugged, distressed look can be paired with sandals, slides or sneakers, and any top you'd like. The casual, comfortable and flattering look is on sale for just $14 instead of the usual $78.
Free People Right on Time Camisole
This Free People camisole is the perfect look to pair with linen pants, mini skirts, jeans and beyond. You can get it for just $16 in both black and pink.
Good American Good Touch Cutaway Woven Tank
You can lounge in this tank top from Good American or pair it with slouchy jeans and sneakers for a casual, warm weather outfit. It's comfortable, versatile and a must-have for just $30 instead of $70.
Lush Knit Maxi Dress
Flowy, versatile and amazingly comfortable, this maxi dress will become a go-to look for you all summer long. Pair it with sandals and a woven bag for the perfect warm weather look. You can get the dress on sale in black and lots of other colors and prints.
Vince Camuto Brelanie Braided Strap Sandal
These braided sandals from Vince Camuto are stylish, comfortable and versatile. They're also only $18! The simple silhouette pairs well with any outfit, whether you choose to style it with a dress or a jumpsuit.
Bebe Smocked Mini Dress
Slip into this bebe smocked mini dress and pair it with sandals or heels. The simple look has a fitted bodice and adorable spaghetti straps. You can get the look in black for just $19.
rag & bone Jessie Cropped Shirt Jacket
This cropped shirt jacket from rag & bone is currently on sale for hundreds of dollars off. Throw it on over a mini dress or a pair of jeans and a bodysuit. It's the perfect look to style year-round.
Vince Camuto Grady Leather Crossbody
This chic leather crossbody bag from Vince Camuto is versatile and practical. The understated look is perfect for all your essentials, and the army green shade goes with everything.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
