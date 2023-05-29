Rush to Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale to Get $18 Vince Camuto Heels, $16 Free People Tops & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Memorial Day is here, and it's the perfect time to get your favorite products on sale while you can. There are so many unreal deals to shop right now, including the last day of Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale.

Today is the last day to shop Nordstrom Rack's insane Clear the Rack sale, and the discounts are way too good to miss out on. From soft and stylish Good American tops for just $30, Free People tops for $16 and Vince Camuto heels on sale for just $18, Nordstrom Rack currently has everything you need to get your wardrobe ready for the warm weather without breaking the bank.

From additional deals on Kate Spade, Dolce Vita, rag & bone and more, continue ahead for the pieces you need to shop from Nordstrom Rack before the Clear the Rack sale ends today.