Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Critical Comments About Her Appearance in Mirror Selfie

Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright hit back at those who speculated that her latest Instagram post was either a result of Ozempic or photoshop.

Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight about her physical appearance.

The Vanderpump Rules alum recently addressed comments surrounding her latest Instagram photo dump, which featured a full-body photo taken in front of a mirror.

"Omg ozempic," one user wrote, referencing the Type 2 diabetes medication that is being used as a weight-loss drug, to which another person replied, "totally ozempic." Another person chimed in, "I'm thinking it's photoshop."

However, it's none of the above, as Brittany wrote back, "It's actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol."

Brittany's comments come more than a year after she shared her weight loss journey with E! News in April 2022, adding that she had lost nearly 28 pounds in the four months prior. To do so, the 34-year-old partnered with Jenny Craig to reduce the postpartum weight she gained following the birth of her son Cruz Michael Cauchi, now 2, whom she shares with husband Jax Taylor.

"It has really, really, really worked for me," Brittany said of Jenny Craig's "Max Up" program, "and it's been very easy to follow. Just an amazing plan. You have a coach that talks to you and helps keep you motivated."

At the time, Brittany opted to share her weight loss endeavors on social media so she could be "held accountable by a lot of people," though she also had to fend off haters. "I was trolled horribly on social media," Brittany told E! News, "and it really affected me."

Despite it all, she hopes her journey will "help other women realize it's okay to take your time," especially those who've recently become mothers. Brittany added, "Every single woman is not gonna bounce right back after they have a baby and I think there's just too much pressure. I felt it big time."

Her suggestion is to go at your own pace. After all, Brittany said new moms just "created a human being," which is "the most beautiful thing that you can freakin' do."

