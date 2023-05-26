Brittany Cartwright Reacts to Critical Comments About Her Appearance in Mirror Selfie

Watch : Brittany Cartwright Claps Back at Appearance Comments

Brittany Cartwright is setting the record straight about her physical appearance.

The Vanderpump Rules alum recently addressed comments surrounding her latest Instagram photo dump, which featured a full-body photo taken in front of a mirror.

"Omg ozempic," one user wrote, referencing the Type 2 diabetes medication that is being used as a weight-loss drug, to which another person replied, "totally ozempic." Another person chimed in, "I'm thinking it's photoshop."

However, it's none of the above, as Brittany wrote back, "It's actually the .5 zoom on the iPhone camera lol."

Brittany's comments come more than a year after she shared her weight loss journey with E! News in April 2022, adding that she had lost nearly 28 pounds in the four months prior. To do so, the 34-year-old partnered with Jenny Craig to reduce the postpartum weight she gained following the birth of her son Cruz Michael Cauchi, now 2, whom she shares with husband Jax Taylor.