Paul Walker's Brother Cody Names His Baby Boy After Late Actor

Paul Walker's brother has honored him in the most heartwarming way.

Almost a decade after the Fast & Furious actor's shocking death at age 40, his younger brother Cody Walker and wife Felicia named their newborn son after him.

A day after their baby was born on April 30, they landed on his name: Paul Barrett "Bear" Walker, Cody told People. A week later, Felicia shared the first pic of her son on Instagram, which showed his older brother Colt Knox Walker, 2, holding him.

"This November will mark 10 years since we lost my brother, Paul," Cody told People, "and I just felt now was the appropriate time."

Cody—who also shares daughter Remi Rogue Walker, 5, with his wife—is not the first member of the Walker family to carry on the name of the late actor, who himself was named after the brothers' dad.

Their older brother Caleb Walker, 45, also honored the late star when he and wife Stephanie named their eldest son Maverick Paul Walker, who is now 5. The couple are also parents to daughter Everly Grace Walker, 16 months.