Cheer's Morgan Simianer Marries Stone Burleson

Cheer's Morgan Simianer has gone from the mat to matrimony.
The cheerleader, 25, married her love Stone Burleson at The Olana mansion in Hickory Creek, Texas on May 28, according to People.
"I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone," Morgan told the magazine. "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.'"
According to the publication, the bride wore a long-sleeved lace wedding dress with pearl detailing and beading for the big day while the groom donned a black suit and tie.
The wedding came a little more than a year after Stone proposed to Morgan on a hotel rooftop decorated with rose petals and candles in Dallas.
"He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," the Netflix star wrote on Instagram in March 2022. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."
After saying yes, Morgan continued to keep fans updated on the wedding planning process—sharing footage of her dress shopping, celebrating her bachelorette party and picking up their marriage license.
"'If we get our marriage license, does it mean we're married yet?' – me," the Navarro College Cheer alum wrote in an April 12 Instagram post. "So surreal @stoneburleson I LOVE YOU! We are so close to the BIG day!!!!"
Morgan also informed her followers of other major milestones—like when she and Stone got a house.
"When I thought of Home I was typically speaking about the people I love…but today I get to have both, my very own Home with the one that feels like Home," she captioned a September Instagram post. "Cheers @stoneburleson to our next adventure! I love you!"
And now the newlyweds, who started dating in 2021, are looking forward to cheering each other on as husband and wife.
"He is my biggest supporter," Morgan told E!'s Daily Pop in January 2022. "Like I don't know what I would do without him. He's there for me no matter what."