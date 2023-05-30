Cheer's Morgan Simianer Marries Stone Burleson

Watch : "Cheer" Star Morgan Simianer Talks Finally Living On Her Own

Cheer's Morgan Simianer has gone from the mat to matrimony.

The cheerleader, 25, married her love Stone Burleson at The Olana mansion in Hickory Creek, Texas on May 28, according to People.

"I didn't believe in love at first sight until I met Stone," Morgan told the magazine. "Once we met, I was like, 'Love is real. Life is great. I'm so happy.'"

According to the publication, the bride wore a long-sleeved lace wedding dress with pearl detailing and beading for the big day while the groom donned a black suit and tie.

The wedding came a little more than a year after Stone proposed to Morgan on a hotel rooftop decorated with rose petals and candles in Dallas.

"He stole my heart, so I'm stealing his last name," the Netflix star wrote on Instagram in March 2022. "I can't wait to marry my best friend. I love you unconditionally, Stone."