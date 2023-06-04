Every Time Margot Robbie Channeled Barbie IRL

Watch : Margot Robbie Says THIS Star Inspired Her Barbie Energy

When it comes to Margot Robbie's fashion, she is a Barbie girl.

While the Oscar-nominated actress will literally step into the stylish shoes of the iconic doll for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, it turns out she was born to play this role. Over the years, Margot has been channeling the beloved toy IRL by tapping into the Barbiecore trend long before it became cool.

In recent months, she has certainly upped the ante by taking a method approach to her wardrobe ahead of the film's July 21 release date.

Case in point? For the CinemaCon event in April, the 32-year-old wowed in a pastel pink gingham two-piece set by Prada that resembled the minidress she wears in the movie. Her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, even joined in on the fun, rocking a Greta Gerwig Barbie tee and pink bomber jacket.

That same month, she donned a black-and-white strapless Chanel gown for a Met Gala 2023 after-party in May that paid homage to Barbie's original outfit.