Every Time Margot Robbie Channeled Barbie IRL

When it comes to Margot Robbie's fashion, she is a Barbie girl.
While the Oscar-nominated actress will literally step into the stylish shoes of the iconic doll for Greta Gerwig's Barbie, it turns out she was born to play this role. Over the years, Margot has been channeling the beloved toy IRL by tapping into the Barbiecore trend long before it became cool.
In recent months, she has certainly upped the ante by taking a method approach to her wardrobe ahead of the film's July 21 release date.
Case in point? For the CinemaCon event in April, the 32-year-old wowed in a pastel pink gingham two-piece set by Prada that resembled the minidress she wears in the movie. Her co-star Ryan Gosling, who plays Ken, even joined in on the fun, rocking a Greta Gerwig Barbie tee and pink bomber jacket.
That same month, she donned a black-and-white strapless Chanel gown for a Met Gala 2023 after-party in May that paid homage to Barbie's original outfit.
That same month, Margot channeled her inner Malibu Barbie for Chanel's Resort 2024 collection, wearing a gold-chain vest paired with a black bustier and dramatic bell-bottom jeans. Her effortless waves and sunkissed makeup were the perfect finishing touches.
As the Babylon actress put it to Vogue, "I'm all Barbie from here until Barbie."
But even before taking on the role of the Mattel doll, Margot's fashion looked like it could've been plucked out of Barbie's closet.
For instance, she looked like a holiday version of the toy at the 2019 London premiere of Mary Queen of Scots, wearing a voluminous polka dot Rodarte dress that featured a vibrant red rose in the center. That same year, she brought '70s Barbie vibes to the Berlin premiere of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.
Of course, we're only scratching the surface here. Take a look at all of the times Margot channeled Barbie IRL. You just might get fashion inspo ahead of the movie!