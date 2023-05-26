Most-Shopped Celeb-Recommended Items This Month: Olivia Culpo, Ashley Graham, Kathy Hilton, and More

We shared these celebrity-chosen items because we think you'll like their picks at these prices. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We love to shop and we love to know what celebrities are up to, so, of course, stars' product picks are right up our alley. We love sharing recommendations for clothes, beauty products, home items, and more from some of our favorite celebs, including Olivia Culpo, Kathy Hilton, Ashley Graham, Miranda Lambert, Jason Oppenheim, Emma Chamberlain, Annie Murphy, Lisa Barlow, Alexia Nepola, Marysol Patton, Jenna Johnson, Tinx, Chloe Veitch, and Kim Kimble.
We decided to take a look back at this past month's content to find the celebrity-recommended products that E! shoppers bought the most. Get your shop on.
Celebrity Product Picks
e.l.f. Cosmetics Holy Hydration! Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm
"If you want a great cleansing balm that's affordable, e.l.f. has a really good one. I like a cleansing balm because they really help with taking off mascara," Olivia Culpo said.
Olivia's pick has 1,100+ 5-star Ulta reviews and 1,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist
Supermodel Ashley Graham recommends the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Bronzing Water Face Mist, which gives a sunkissed glow to bare skin and over makeup. For the My E!ssentials series, Ashley shared that she uses this product "morning, noon, and night." She elaborated, "It keeps me nice and tanned and glowing. It smells like f-cking vacation. Who doesn't want to smell like a vacation all day and all night?"
Ashley's pick is an E! Shopping Editor favorite because of the product's clear formula. In my experience, it has a mess-free application that never stains sheets, towels, and clothing.
Homedics ParaSpa Paraffin Wax Bath
Kathy Hilton said, "I think this is something fun to do while you're sitting on your iPhone or iPad and you're watching TV. It's nice to take a little time out for yourself. I'm a multi-tasker, so it's hard for me to do one thing at a time. I really like to do the foot paraffin. I love that. It's wonderful. You can do your hands and put them in the little plastic gloves or I go in the kitchen and just get a sandwich bag. You'll be so happy. I have dry cuticles and dry feet. It's a real treat."
K18 Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask Treatment to Repair Damaged Hair - 4 Minutes to Reverse Damage from Bleach, Color, Chemical Service
"K18 is a really good hair repair product. That's my go-to," Miranda Lambert said.
Miranda's pick has 2,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 119.7K+ Sephora Loves. This is an E! Shopping Editor favorite and Delilah Belle Hamlin recommended it too.
Nivea Lip Care Fruity Shine, Blackberry
Real Housewives of Miami star Marysol Patton recommended this as her favorite beauty product under $15, sharing, "It has a lot of color and it's so thick and creamy!"
Marysol's pick has 7,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Face Wipes- 2 Packs
Alexia Nepola said she makes sure to bring extra Neutrogena Makeup Wipes on every Real Housewives trip, remarking, "because Marysol never brings her own and loves taking mine."
Alexia's pick is a celebrity favorite. Olivia Culpo included these makeup remover wipes in her list of Coachella must-haves. Real Housewives of Potomac star Gizelle Bryant recommended these too. These wipes have 77,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews and 14,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews.
L'Oréal Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hairspray
Olivia Culpo shared, "I love the L'Oreal Elnett Hairspray. It's fantastic. I will always use that."
This hairspray has 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler with Lid and Straw
Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson said, "The hype is real! Keeps every mom hydrated while keeping her drink cold all day. It is a must have and a great gift!
These TikTok-famous tumblers come in many colors and they've been recommended by Jenna's DWTS co-star Witney Carson along with Katie Austin and Haylie Duff.
L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow included this in her roundup of Mother's Day gift picks. The L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer is the multitasking must-have that you need to get an all-over, fresh, natural-looking glow. This lotion is super hydrating and it imparts a luminous, glitter-free glow. This top-seller has 15,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. This lotion is such a great value because you can use it in so many different ways:
- Apply to bare skin as a tinted moisturizer.
- Put it on before makeup as a glowy primer.
- Mix it in with your foundation.
- Put it on over makeup for a glowy finish.
- Apply as a highlighter.
- Mix it in with your facial moisturizer.
- Use this is a body luminizer.
- Mix it in with your body lotion.
Labello Classic Care Lip Balm- 2 Pack
Selling Sunset cast member Jason Oppenheim said, "I always have one in my pocket."
Wet Brush Original Detangling Hair Brush
Schitt's Creek alum Annie Murphy said, "I love a good Wet Brush, as I have very little patience with tangles, but still like having hair."
Annie's pick has 53,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews and there are many colors to choose from.
The Shift: Change Your Perspective, Not Yourself by Tinx
Kim Kimble Edge Taming Nourishing & Shine Enhancing Hair Pomade with Shea Butter & Castor Oil
If you love putting your hair up in a sleek ponytail or a chic bun, but you feel like it's not quite flawless, let Kim Kimble help you out. The celebrity hairstylist has an eponymous line of affordable products that will help you get the look you desire. For the My E!ssentials series, Kim shared the must-have product that she used to perfect Sanaa Lathan's high ponytail. Kim said her secret weapon for a stunning ponytail is "a pomade that smooths your edges and controls flyaways."
