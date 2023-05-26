Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Producer Mark Emms

Watch : Bella Thorne Spills on Her Dating Life

Bella Thorne is ready to shake it up.

Roughly a year after ending her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, the Disney Channel alum is set to wed Mark Emms, producer of the Netflix docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. Vogue reported the news May 26, sharing a snap of Bella's 10-carat-plus diamond.

And apparently the 25-year-old has pal Cara Delevingne to thank for the rock that she got.

The two met in 2022 on the beach in Ibiza at Cara's birthday party, with Bella telling the mag, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."

While Bella has not spoken about the split, she told GO Mag last October, "I don't believe in regrets. Through my mistakes, I have found out who I truly was and what I wanted. Why would I waste my time reflecting on the things I have done wrong or the opportunities I did not take? It is not worth my time to reminisce on the past. I'd rather focus on the future."