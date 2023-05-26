Bella Thorne Is Engaged to Producer Mark Emms

Bella Thorne is engaged once more after ending her betrothal to Benjamin Mascolo. Check out The Disney Channel alum’s new 10-carat sparkler and learn more about her fiancé Mark Emms.

By Corinne Heller May 26, 2023 6:50 PMTags
EngagementsCouplesBella Thorne
Bella Thorne is ready to shake it up.

Roughly a year after ending her engagement to Benjamin Mascolo, the Disney Channel alum is set to wed Mark Emms, producer of the Netflix docuseries Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. FugitivesVogue reported the news May 26, sharing a snap of Bella's 10-carat-plus diamond.

And apparently the 25-year-old has pal Cara Delevingne to thank for the rock that she got.

The two met in 2022 on the beach in Ibiza at Cara's birthday party, with Bella telling the mag, "It was love at first sight as the sun rose."

While Bella has not spoken about the split, she told GO Mag last October, "I don't believe in regrets. Through my mistakes, I have found out who I truly was and what I wanted. Why would I waste my time reflecting on the things I have done wrong or the opportunities I did not take? It is not worth my time to reminisce on the past. I'd rather focus on the future."

Bella and Mark, who is also a co-owner of New York City hotspot The Mulberry, first sparked romance rumors in August 2022 when they were spotted on vacation together in Mykonos, Greece.

This past Valentine's Day, Bella made her relationship with Mark Instagram official, posting several pics, including a Lady and the Tramp-themed photo of the pair sharing a long piece of candy.

Instagram / Bella Thorne

"Find someone u want to share ur candy with," she captioned her post. "Ps. this sexy tall British man is mine so get yah own cuz I feel like kickin Ass today."

