Kate Spade Memorial Day Sale: Get a $239 Crossbody Purse for $79, Free Tote Bags & More 75% Off Deals

The long weekend is officially here, which means there are tons of Memorial Day sales to shop. Whether you're looking to get trendy clothing or deals on home essentials, there's no time to get your shopping done like right now.
Among the incredible Memorial Day deals is Kate Spade Surprise's Start of Summer Sale, and the clearance prices start at just $19. The Kate Spade Memorial Day sale is the perfect time to shop handbags, wallets, jewelry and more. Whether you're looking for a weekender bundle for hundreds of dollars off or a practical crossbody bag for under $80, you need to shop these Kate Spade deals before they sell out!
Does Kate Spade have a Memorial Day sale?
Kate Spade Surprise is currently hosting its Start of Summer Sale event, which is perfect to shop during Memorial Day weekend. The handbag and accessory deals start at just $19, and you can use code MAKEITTWO to save on handbags, wallets, jewelry and more. Plus, you can get a free tote bag when you spend more than $175.
What are the best Kate Spade Memorial Day sale deals?
Kate Spade Surprise has some amazing deals on handbags, wallets, jewelry and more. There are lots of purses you can shop for under $100, along with handbag and wallet bundles for hundreds of dollars off. Below, shop some of our favorite Memorial Day clearance items from Kate Spade Surprise.
Leila Mini Flap Crossbody
You can't go wrong with this simple and practical crossbody, especially since it's on sale for $79 instead of the original $239 price. The look comes in this gorgeous light brown color, and it's perfect for all your essentials.
Leila Medium Satchel Bundle
Kate Spade Surprise currently has amazing bundle deals, like this satchel bag and wallet bundle that you can get for $169 instead of $628. It's the perfect set to shop for everyday use.
Chelsea Weekender Bundle
This weekender bundle is spacious and stylish, and perfect for those summer travels you have planned. The set comes with a weekender bag and cosmetics case for just $169 instead of the usual $558 price.
Kristi Crossbody
Stylish, practical and totally versatile, this Kristi Crossbody is the perfect look for day-to-night use. You can wear it as a crossbody or shoulder bag. It's also on sale for under $100!
Reegan Bucket Bag
You will feel so stylish and chic with this beautiful bucket bag. It comes with a detachable top handle and crossbody strap, so it can be worn in more ways than one.
Darcy Small Satchel Bundle
This satchel and wallet bundle is practical, stylish and timeless. The neutral shade will go with any and every outfit, so it's a great set to shop for just $159.
Spot The Spade Studded Hinged Bangle
You'll never want to take off this gold spade-studded bangle. The versatile and eye-catching look can be stacked with a watch and other bracelets, or worn simply on its own. The beautiful look is on sale for just $29.
Gemma Crossbody
This scalloped crossbody bag is super cute, and it comes in lots of different colors. The gold chain strap adds an elevated feel to the look. It's a total steal for just $79 instead of the usual $249 price.
Kitt Nylon Large Tote
If you want a practical and stylish look, you can't go wrong with this nylon tote bag. Whether you use it as a go-to everyday bag or to store your work essentials for the days at the office, the look will come in handy. That $89 price is irresistible, too!
Sinch Medium Backpack
This green backpack has a stylish and practical drawstring closure, adjustable shoulder straps and spacious pockets. You can pair it with a casual pair of jeans and a sweater for a cute everyday look.
Carey Medium Flap Shoulder Bag
This quilted leather flap shoulder bag is elegant and chic. You can pair it with an evening dress and some heels for an elevated, stylish look. It's on sale for just $169 instead of the usual $499 price.
Yours Truly Pave Heart Studs
These heart studs are simply stunning, and on sale for just $19. The glimmering rose gold earrings would look beautiful on its own or stacked with other studs.
Marti Wallet Crossbody
This understated and beautiful wallet crossbody bag has a cute spade logo at the center. It's the perfect look to complete your summer nighttime looks.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
