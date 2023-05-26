Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's Romance Reaches New Heights During Airport PDA Session

Watch : Lily-Rose Depp Makes Rare Comment About Dad Johnny Depp at Cannes

Distance does make the heart grow fonder.

On May 25, just after landing at Los Angeles International Airport following a trip to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival, Lily-Rose Depp made a beeline for a special person waiting for her outside: Rapper 070 Shake.

The star of Max's upcoming series The Idol ran to the New Jersey musician and greeted her with passionate hugs and steamy kisses on the sidewalk near several travelers, drivers and airport personnel. For her travels, Lily-Rose, 23, sported a white cropped T-shirt, paired with black sweatpants and black cat-eye sunglasses, and carried a small black purse and a large bottle of Evian water.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis confirmed her relationship with the rapper—real name Danielle Balbuena—on May 11 by sharing a photo of the two kissing to her Instagram Story. Lily-Rose captioned the pic, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

Before they went Instagram official, the actress and 070 Shake sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted out together at a dinner during Paris Fashion Week.