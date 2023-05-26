Lily-Rose Depp and 070 Shake's Romance Reaches New Heights During Airport PDA Session

Lily-Rose Depp and rapper 070 Shake had a PDA-filled reunion in Los Angeles after the star of The Idol returned from the Cannes Film Festival.

Distance does make the heart grow fonder.

On May 25, just after landing at Los Angeles International Airport following a trip to France to attend the Cannes Film Festival, Lily-Rose Depp made a beeline for a special person waiting for her outside: Rapper 070 Shake.

The star of Max's upcoming series The Idol ran to the New Jersey musician and greeted her with passionate hugs and steamy kisses on the sidewalk near several travelers, drivers and airport personnel. For her travels, Lily-Rose, 23, sported a white cropped T-shirt, paired with black sweatpants and black cat-eye sunglasses, and carried a small black purse and a large bottle of Evian water.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and ex Vanessa Paradis confirmed her relationship with the rapper—real name Danielle Balbuena—on May 11 by sharing a photo of the two kissing to her Instagram Story. Lily-Rose captioned the pic, "4 MONTHS WITH MY CRUSH."

Before they went Instagram official, the actress and 070 Shake sparked romance rumors in February, when they were spotted out together at a dinner during Paris Fashion Week.

Lily-Rose, who was previously linked romantically to French rapper Yassine Stein and actors Austin Butler and Timothée Chalamet, spoke to Nylon in 2016 about how people "don't have to label" their sexuality.

"So many kids these days are not labeling their sexuality and I think that's so cool," she said. "Just like food, you could think peanut butter is your favorite food for, 5,000 years and then be like, 'I actually like burgers better,' you know?"

She continued, "You don't have to label yourself, because it's not set in stone."

Lily-Rose and 070 Shake's PDA-filled reunion at LAX comes days after the actress attended the Cannes Film Festival to promote The Idol, which stars the actress as a pop star who gets intimately involved with a cult leader, played by Abel "The Weeknd" Tesfaye.

The TV-MA-rated series also stars Troye Sivan, Suzanna SonRachel Sennott and Blackpink member Jennie and is set to begin streaming June 4.

