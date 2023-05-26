How Jana Kramer's Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Reacted to Her and Allan Russell's Engagement

Jana Kramer doesn't want to be anything other than what she's been tryna be lately—and that's on good terms with ex-husband Mike Caussin.
Which means the One Tree Hill alum also makes sure the former football player is on good terms with her new fiancé Allan Russell.
"He likes Allan. They've hung out," Jana said on the May 25 episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer. "They're at games and stuff together. Like, everything's great."
In fact, she discussed with Mike (who she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 with) about where she and Allan stood prior to the proposal, which comes nearly seven months into their romance.
"He had asked me, 'Do you think you and Allan will get married?'" the actress recalled. "And I'm like, 'You know, we've definitely talked about it.' But I'm also not like, 'We have to get married at this point, and we have to be engaged at this point.'"
But when you know, you know. "I'm like, I know he's my person," she continued. "I trust him. Like, there's no anxiousness attached to that. So, he already knew that he's my partner whether we get married or engaged or whatever."
However, it was Jolie who popped the news to Mike.
"Jolie was FaceTiming him and she's like, 'Guess what, daddy? Mommy's engaged!'" the singer recalled. "And he's like, 'Oh, that's nice.' I would have liked to have told him, but I also am like, I don't want Jolie to have to keep secrets from her dad."
Her ex then congratulated her and they talked about co-parenting.
"Once we resolved that conversation, he was like, 'Hey, I'm really happy for you,'" she said. "He's like, 'Allan's a great guy.' And I'm just like, 'Thank you.' And actually, I started to cry 'cause he goes, 'Of all people, you deserve to have someone that loves you and respects you and you deserve this.' He's like, 'After everything I put you through, you deserve this more than anyone.' And it meant so much to me that he said that."
Fans followed the ups and downs of Jana and Mike's six-year marriage, which ended in 2021 when she filed for divorce citing "inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery."
A year later, after they'd finalized their divorce, Jana said on an episode of Red Table Talk that Mike cheated on her with more than 13 women during their relationship (he did not publicly respond to the allegation).
However, she wants to focus more on her future with Allan and less on her past with Mike.
"He didn't want it to end up looking like this either," Jana said. "But we're both so happy. I root for his happiness. And the fact that he also is rooting as well, genuinely. I mean, on his part too, he's probably happy the narrative is changing a little bit."