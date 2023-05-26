How Jana Kramer's Ex-Husband Mike Caussin Reacted to Her and Allan Russell's Engagement

Watch : Jana Kramer Is Engaged to Allan Russell: See Her Ring!

Jana Kramer doesn't want to be anything other than what she's been tryna be lately—and that's on good terms with ex-husband Mike Caussin.

Which means the One Tree Hill alum also makes sure the former football player is on good terms with her new fiancé Allan Russell.

"He likes Allan. They've hung out," Jana said on the May 25 episode of her podcast, Whine Down With Jana Kramer. "They're at games and stuff together. Like, everything's great."

In fact, she discussed with Mike (who she shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4 with) about where she and Allan stood prior to the proposal, which comes nearly seven months into their romance.

"He had asked me, 'Do you think you and Allan will get married?'" the actress recalled. "And I'm like, 'You know, we've definitely talked about it.' But I'm also not like, 'We have to get married at this point, and we have to be engaged at this point.'"

But when you know, you know. "I'm like, I know he's my person," she continued. "I trust him. Like, there's no anxiousness attached to that. So, he already knew that he's my partner whether we get married or engaged or whatever."