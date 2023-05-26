Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff

Sadie Robertson Huff's flock is growing.
The Duck Dynasty alum gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff's second child, a baby girl named Haven.
"Haven has brought a touch of heaven," Sadie wrote on Instagram on May 25. "May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment."
The former Dancing With the Stars contestant included photos of herself and her family at the hospital, including two showing her holding Haven with Christian cuddling them both, and a pic of herself appearing to undergo a C-section.
Sadie, 25, also shared an image of herself with Haven on a hospital bed, with the couple's older daughter Honey James, 2, holding and kissing a baby doll.
Her mom Korie Robertson commented, "In love with our sweet Haven!!" while Christian wrote, "The sweetest."
In addition, he shared his own post announcing Haven's arrival, including a photo of himself doting upon the newborn, who is lying in a hospital bassinet.
"Surreal seeing a little miracle up so close..." he wrote. "Blown away by God. Love you so much Haven. Some of the sweetest moments ever."
Sadie announced her latest pregnancy in November, sharing a family photo on Instagram showing herself holding up a sonogram. She captioned the post, "Another little miracle is in motion."
Two weeks later, in a video posted to both of their Instagrams, the couple announced they were having a baby girl during outdoor sex reveal party. The big reveal came when Christian used a baseball bat to hit a ball Sadie tossed to him, which exploded into a pink cloud. The couple captioned the video, "WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!!!"