Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff

Watch : Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sadie Robertson Huff's flock is growing.

The Duck Dynasty alum gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff's second child, a baby girl named Haven.

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven," Sadie wrote on Instagram on May 25. "May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant included photos of herself and her family at the hospital, including two showing her holding Haven with Christian cuddling them both, and a pic of herself appearing to undergo a C-section.

Sadie, 25, also shared an image of herself with Haven on a hospital bed, with the couple's older daughter Honey James, 2, holding and kissing a baby doll.

Her mom Korie Robertson commented, "In love with our sweet Haven!!" while Christian wrote, "The sweetest."