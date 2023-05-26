Duck Dynasty's Sadie Robertson Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Christian Huff

Duck Dynasty alum Sadie Robertson Huff just became a mom for the second time. Find out more about her and husband Christian Huff's new arrival.

By Corinne Heller May 26, 2023 3:19 PMTags
BabiesDuck DynastySadie Robertson
Watch: Sadie Robertson Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Sadie Robertson Huff's flock is growing.

The Duck Dynasty alum gave birth to her and husband Christian Huff's second child, a baby girl named Haven

"Haven has brought a touch of heaven," Sadie wrote on Instagram on May 25. "May 22, 2023 at 8:30 am life got a whole lot sweeter! peep the time on our phone in slide two and the sheer joy on my face! Christian and I could not be happier and more grateful. Soaking in every single moment."

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant included photos of herself and her family at the hospital, including two showing her holding Haven with Christian cuddling them both, and a pic of herself appearing to undergo a C-section.

Sadie, 25, also shared an image of herself with Haven on a hospital bed, with the couple's older daughter Honey James, 2, holding and kissing a baby doll.

Her mom Korie Robertson commented, "In love with our sweet Haven!!" while Christian wrote, "The sweetest."

photos
2023 Celebrity Babies

In addition, he shared his own post announcing Haven's arrival, including a photo of himself doting upon the newborn, who is lying in a hospital bassinet.

Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to "Sad" Breakup With Pete Davidson

3

Two & a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Pic

"Surreal seeing a little miracle up so close..." he wrote. "Blown away by God. Love you so much Haven. Some of the sweetest moments ever."

Sadie announced her latest pregnancy in November, sharing a family photo on Instagram showing herself holding up a sonogram. She captioned the post, "Another little miracle is in motion."

Two weeks later, in a video posted to both of their Instagrams, the couple announced they were having a baby girl during outdoor sex reveal party. The big reveal came when Christian used a baseball bat to hit a ball Sadie tossed to him, which exploded into a pink cloud. The couple captioned the video, "WE ARE SO EXCITED!!!!!"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

2

Kim Kardashian Reveals What Led to "Sad" Breakup With Pete Davidson

3

Two & a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Pic

4
Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules Unseen Clip Exposes Another Tom Sandoval Lie

5

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Baby Boy’s Name Finally Revealed