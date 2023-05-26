Sharon Stone Serves Up Sliver of Summer in Fierce Bikini Photo

The Flight Attendant's Sharon Stone proved she’s ready for summer in a green leopard print bikini. See the steamy pic.

Sharon Stone's basic instinct is that it's officially summer. 

The actress kicked off the season with a new bikini photo on May 24, captioning the Instagram pic, "Ready for summer."

Sharon, 65, showed off her green leopard print swimsuit from Dolce and Gabbana while rocking dark shades for a cool look. Her mirror selfie also seemed to give a glimpse into her home decor, with a photo of Marilyn Monroe hanging above a velvety couch, where her dog Bandit was perched.

In the comment section, she was hyped up by Once Upon a Time actress Lana Parrilla, who wrote, "Whawhawhawhawowza" and Melissa & Joey actress Brooke Burke, who added, "Yaaaaasssss queen. I don't think you've ever been more sensual."

Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland told the Casino star to "GET IT" alongside some fire emojis.

However, it was Sharon's pup who stole the show for Whitney Cummings. The comedian teased, "The dogs side eye lol."

But jokes aside, Sharon knows it takes "quite a bit of discipline" to be in tune with your body, recently sharing that maintaining a healthy lifestyle begins with a certain "state of mind." 

Hannah Waddingham Adorably Meets Sharon Stone

"You should try to take the philosophy of: What if it's just easy?" she told New You last year. "If you give up all the resistance and go ahead and forgive, resolve your issues, open your heart, stay in your compassion, sleep when you are supposed to sleep, eat when you are supposed to eat, exercise when you are supposed to exercise, show up on time for your jobs, keep your agreements, and live in your truth, you will have a healthy life."

And as the temperatures climb this time of year, Sharon isn't the only star who is ready to relax by the pool. Kendall Jenner also shared some sandy swimsuit shots during a tropical vacation in May, and Emily Ratajkowski posed in both red and black bikinis this week to promote her new iNAMORATA collection.

Sharon Stone

Countdown to Summer! The stunning actress shows off her green leopard bikini in a selfie.

Rita Ora

While documenting her vacation to Australia, the singer showcases her Luli Fama swimwear. 

Chantel Jeffries

Fun in the sun! The DJ snaps a photo in her Nua Swim bikini. 

Blake Lively

"She sells seashells down by the seashore," the actress wrote on Instagram while wearing a Follow Suit swim top. 

Vanessa Hudgens

"An eventful morning," the actress wrote on Instagram while wearing  Blackbough Swim. "#foreverphilippines." 

Halle Bailey

While documenting her "birthday behavior," the singer rocks a matching bikini and sarong from Montce. 

Olivia Culpo

The Culpo Sisters star rocks a Heavy Manners bikini while enjoying a sunny afternoon boat ride. 

Tinashe

"Let me drive the boat," the singer wrote on Instagram while posing in a SWIM BY DI bikini. 

Halle Bailey

"Comfortable in my skin," the actress and singer wrote on Instagram while wearing a matching bikini and sarong from Montce. 

Elsa Hosk

"Bunsss out," the model wrote on Instagram from St. Barts while wearing a bikini by Heavy Manners. 

Olivia Culpo

"Watermelon sugar…." the Culpo Sisters star wrote on Instagram while wearing a lovewave bikini from Revolve. 

Kylie Jenner

"It's the GLOW for me," The Kardashians star shared on Instagram while wearing a black bikini by Heavy Manners. "I'm excited to join the @drinkglow team." 

Storm Reid

"You thought i was feelin u???" the actress asked on Instagram while wearing a crochet bikini set from Calzedonia in Miami. 

Whitney Port

"Winning watermill," The Hills star wrote on Instagram while wearing trendy sunnies from DMY BY DMY in Water Mill, New York. 

Kate Beckinsale

"Girl's best friend," the actress wrote on Instagram while wearing Candy Ice jewelry and a bikini set from SHEIN. 

Bella Hadid

The supermodel enjoys a summer day by the water wearing a Frankies Bikinis bikini set. 

Shanina Shaik & Georgia Sinclair

The pregnant model enjoys some R&R on the beach in Los Angeles with one of her best friends. Georgia is wearing a La Mariposa bathing suit.

Ashley Graham

"Turning up the heat," the supermodel wrote on Instagram while wearing a bright-colored suit from JMP The Label. 

Lena Dunham

"I met the amazing founder of @kitty_and_vibe, the independent woman-owned brand that made my favorite swimsuit of the season," the actress wrote on Instagram while wearing Kitty and Vibe. "So today, this is my office."

Elizabeth Sneed

The body positive surfer poses in a JOLYN swimsuit while enjoying the ocean blue waters of Waikiki. 

Simone Biles

"My happy place," the Olympic gymnast wrote on Instagram while enjoying a vacation in her SHEIN bikini. 

Rosalía

The global music superstar shows off her pink terry bikini set by TRIANGL while posing on a boat in Greece.

Charli XCX

"A quick desert moment w @theofficialpandora #PandoraMe #PandoraOasis," the singer shared while enjoying Coachella in a Frankies Bikinis top and bottom. 

Sara Sampaio

"Made it to Cabo," the model wrote on Instagram while wearing a bold TRIANGL bikini.

Barbie Ferreira

"The girlies and I went to brasil," the Euphoria star wrote on Instagram while wearing swimwear from Frankie's Bikinis and an Emi Jay hair clip. 

Malia Ward

The Ultimate Surfer star sports a swimsuit from the Spring 2022 JOLYN Surf collection during a day at the beach. 

Nicole Scherzinger

Happy palm tree. Happy wahine. Happy Tuesday," the singer wrote on Instagram while wearing a TRIANGL bikini by the ocean blue water. 

Juli Hernandez

The Ultimate Surfer star and JOLYN Surf ambassador has fun in the sun while wearing a swimsuit from the Spring 2022 JOLYN Surf collection. 

Whitney Port

The Hills: New Beginnings star sports a Lisa Marie Fernandez bikini while visiting the luxurious Isla Bella Beach Resort in Marathon, Fla. 

Rachael Kirkconnell

"Thankful," Matt James wrote on Instagram while his girlfriend sported 437 swimwear and he wore Mahal Swim boardshorts.

