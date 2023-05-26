Sharon Stone Serves Up Sliver of Summer in Fierce Bikini Photo

Sharon Stone's basic instinct is that it's officially summer.
The actress kicked off the season with a new bikini photo on May 24, captioning the Instagram pic, "Ready for summer."
Sharon, 65, showed off her green leopard print swimsuit from Dolce and Gabbana while rocking dark shades for a cool look. Her mirror selfie also seemed to give a glimpse into her home decor, with a photo of Marilyn Monroe hanging above a velvety couch, where her dog Bandit was perched.
In the comment section, she was hyped up by Once Upon a Time actress Lana Parrilla, who wrote, "Whawhawhawhawowza" and Melissa & Joey actress Brooke Burke, who added, "Yaaaaasssss queen. I don't think you've ever been more sensual."
Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland told the Casino star to "GET IT" alongside some fire emojis.
However, it was Sharon's pup who stole the show for Whitney Cummings. The comedian teased, "The dogs side eye lol."
But jokes aside, Sharon knows it takes "quite a bit of discipline" to be in tune with your body, recently sharing that maintaining a healthy lifestyle begins with a certain "state of mind."
"You should try to take the philosophy of: What if it's just easy?" she told New You last year. "If you give up all the resistance and go ahead and forgive, resolve your issues, open your heart, stay in your compassion, sleep when you are supposed to sleep, eat when you are supposed to eat, exercise when you are supposed to exercise, show up on time for your jobs, keep your agreements, and live in your truth, you will have a healthy life."
And as the temperatures climb this time of year, Sharon isn't the only star who is ready to relax by the pool. Kendall Jenner also shared some sandy swimsuit shots during a tropical vacation in May, and Emily Ratajkowski posed in both red and black bikinis this week to promote her new iNAMORATA collection.
