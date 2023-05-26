Sharon Stone Serves Up Sliver of Summer in Fierce Bikini Photo

Watch : Sharon Stone Talks Working With Women on "Ratched"

Sharon Stone's basic instinct is that it's officially summer.

The actress kicked off the season with a new bikini photo on May 24, captioning the Instagram pic, "Ready for summer."

Sharon, 65, showed off her green leopard print swimsuit from Dolce and Gabbana while rocking dark shades for a cool look. Her mirror selfie also seemed to give a glimpse into her home decor, with a photo of Marilyn Monroe hanging above a velvety couch, where her dog Bandit was perched.

In the comment section, she was hyped up by Once Upon a Time actress Lana Parrilla, who wrote, "Whawhawhawhawowza" and Melissa & Joey actress Brooke Burke, who added, "Yaaaaasssss queen. I don't think you've ever been more sensual."

Meanwhile, Kelly Rowland told the Casino star to "GET IT" alongside some fire emojis.

However, it was Sharon's pup who stole the show for Whitney Cummings. The comedian teased, "The dogs side eye lol."

But jokes aside, Sharon knows it takes "quite a bit of discipline" to be in tune with your body, recently sharing that maintaining a healthy lifestyle begins with a certain "state of mind."