Emma Stone’s New Curtain Bangs Have Earned Her an Easy A

Emma Stone's latest hair transformation will have you feeling crazy, stupid, love.
The La La Land actress brought her fashion A-game to the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy, pairing her chic all-black outfit with her brand-new curtain bangs—a signature style of hers in the mid-aughts. Emma's new look also comes off the heels of her recent bob haircut after years of sporting long tresses.
For the May 24 event, the Easy A star styled her summer-ready 'do in loose waves, which perfectly complemented her vibrant coral lipstick, dainty cat-eye and glowy skin. As for her attire? She turned heads in a black cropped crochet cardigan and a matching midiskirt that featured a slit.
Before bringing back her curtain bangs from the mid-2010s, it wasn't too long ago that the 34-year-old debuted French bangs—a style in which the center strands are shorter and the longer pieces fan out towards the outer cheekbones.
Again, Emma chose a Louis Vuitton fashion show to unveil her bold look, rocking the French bangs at the fall/winter 2023-2024 preview during Paris Fashion Week in March.
The Crazy, Stupid, Love star isn't the only celebrity to switch up her hair. Reese Witherspoon, Julia Roberts and Mandy Moore have all joined in on the bang trend, while Kourtney Kardashian, Camila Cabello and Helen Mirren have been playing with color.
