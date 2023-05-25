Emma Stone’s New Curtain Bangs Have Earned Her an Easy A

Watch : Emma Stone's 33rd Birthday: Live From E! Rewind

Emma Stone's latest hair transformation will have you feeling crazy, stupid, love.

The La La Land actress brought her fashion A-game to the Louis Vuitton cruise show in Italy, pairing her chic all-black outfit with her brand-new curtain bangs—a signature style of hers in the mid-aughts. Emma's new look also comes off the heels of her recent bob haircut after years of sporting long tresses.

For the May 24 event, the Easy A star styled her summer-ready 'do in loose waves, which perfectly complemented her vibrant coral lipstick, dainty cat-eye and glowy skin. As for her attire? She turned heads in a black cropped crochet cardigan and a matching midiskirt that featured a slit.

Before bringing back her curtain bangs from the mid-2010s, it wasn't too long ago that the 34-year-old debuted French bangs—a style in which the center strands are shorter and the longer pieces fan out towards the outer cheekbones.

Again, Emma chose a Louis Vuitton fashion show to unveil her bold look, rocking the French bangs at the fall/winter 2023-2024 preview during Paris Fashion Week in March.