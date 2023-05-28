Shop Incredible Dyson Memorial Day Deals: Save on Vacuums, Air Purifiers, Hair Straighteners & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Memorial Day weekend is an amazing time to shop deals on clothing, beauty products and household essentials. It's also the best time to make big purchases on splurge-worthy items from top brands— like Dyson.
If cleaning is the bane of your existence, Dyson's state-of-the-art, high-tech products will make the cleaning process a breeze for you. The easy-to-use vacuum cleaners, air purifiers and more are coveted by many, and reviewers often agree that the products are worth the splurge. So, we rounded up some of the best Dyson products that you don't have to pay full price for right here. If you prefer shopping Dyson's viral hair tools on sale, this roundup has a few options on Dyson hair dryers and straighteners, too!
The deals from Wayfair, QVC, Best Buy and more are bound to sell out fast. Scroll ahead to shop all the best Dyson deals during Memorial Day weekend.
What are the best Dyson Memorial Day sale deals?
The best Dyson deals during Memorial Day weekend can be found at Dyson, QVC, Best Buy, Walmart and more. Whether you're looking to shop air purifiers, hair tools or vacuum cleaners, we rounded up the very best discounts on Dyson products ahead.
Dyson Pure Cool™ TP01 Purifying Fan
Thousands of reviewers swear by this Dyson air purifier. According to Dyson, it removes up to 99.97% of pollutants and allergens as small as 0.3 microns— which is quite small.
One reviewer totally raves, "I had second thoughts about buying a bladeless fan because I didn't think that it was strong enough compared to regular/usual fans. But when I bought and tried this one it absolutely changed my perspective. This is one of the best fans out there. It is powerful yet quiet. It has a modern design and it's not taking up too much space so you can just place it in a corner and enjoy cool air."
Dyson Corrale Straightener
Dyson's hair tools are notorious for their cutting-edge technology and heat damage reduction. Your tresses will thank you when using their hair tools, including this Dyson Corrale Straightener that uses flexing plates instead of solid plates to shape and style strands. The cord-free straightener takes just over an hour to recharge. You can get this refurbished straightener from Walmart for almost $200 off its original price.
Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer
This Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer also helps prevent heat damage while drying the hair at incredibly quick speeds. It has magnetic attachments for quick and easy use, and the temperature control helps smooth strands seamlessly. The lightweight, powerful and refurbished hair dryer is available at Walmart for $270 instead of the usual $430 price.
Dyson Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
If you're on the hunt for a slim, lightweight Dyson vacuum, this Omni-Glide Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is a great option. You can get it from QVC for over $200 off its original price. This compact vacuum in particular was engineered to thoroughly clean hardwood floors.
One reviewer raves, "This is one of my best purchases and love how convenient, light and quick it is to clean up messy areas. Worth every penny and this has made me a fan of everything Dyson comes up with!"
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner
If you're looking to score big on a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Wayfair is the place to shop. You can get this Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner for over $100 off its original price. It works on an array of different floor types, and it comes with an upholstery tool, crevice tool, stair tool and hose. It's especially perfect for pet parents!
One reviewer shares, "Amazing vacuum! It was full in the first 5 minutes of vacuuming, going over what my previous vacuum had just picked up. Insane how it just found a full canister worth of stuff in 5 minutes! Easy to move too!"
Dyson V8 Cordfree Vacuum with 3 Tools
This Dyson V8 Cordfree Vacuum comes with a docking/charger station, combination tool, crevice tool and motorized hair tool. The powerful vacuum has all the essentials for a thorough deep clean. It even converts to a handheld machine, and is great for those hard-to-reach areas. It's on sale for $100 off over at QVC.
One reviewer gushes, "Easy set up!! This product is amazing. It gets down into the carpet, or wooden floors. With Rhematoid Arthritis, I can't push a heavy vac, and this is the one made for me. I can push it, clean it and be happy with it."
Dyson V11 Torque Drive De-tangle Cordfree Vacuum w/ 7 Tools
If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner that is fit to clean your entire home, this Dyson V11 is the one. You can snag the vacuum for $500 over at QVC, which is a great deal since it comes with seven additional tools, including a stiff bristle brush, mini soft dusting brush a low-reach adapter and more.
One reviewer explains, "I've had my Dyson V11 Torque for approximately 2 months and absolutely love it. The power, suction, is great, and I love that I don't have an electrical cord and hose to deal with. The attachments make it easy to clean all items in my home, including different types of flooring and furniture."
Dyson Outsize+
The Dyson Outsize+ is Dyson's largest intelligent cordless vacuum, and it can run for up to 120 minutes. It features a laser that unveils microscopic hairs and dust, so you don't miss a single thing while cleaning. You can get the Outsize+ for $700 at Dyson, and it comes with a cleaner head, crevice tool, stubborn dirt brush, hair screw tool, a charger, additional battery and so much more.
One reviewer raves, ″Purchased this as a Christmas gift for myself! Love it! The second battery is wonderful for big cleaning jobs. The wider all floor head takes time off our vacuuming time and the laser head is amazing on hard floors! The unit is a little heavier than my old Dyson (which is still in service) but holds so much more that it's worth the extra muscle! Good for the arms! The new attachments are super handy."
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
—Originally published May 26, 2023, at 6:00 a.m. PT