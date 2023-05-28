Inside Nicole Richie's Private World as a Mom of 2 Teenagers

Watch : Nicole Richie "Proud and Horny" Over Joel Madden's New Gig

Nicole Richie admittedly thought that The Simple Life would be a 30-day commitment.

"The concept of, 'Do I want to do reality television and what kind of space is it going to take up?'—no, it was all experimenting," the House of Harlow 1960 founder said on the podcast Second Life in 2019. "It was a new concept, and I was on board with it."

Little did Nicole know that she and childhood BFF Paris Hilton would be the toast of reality TV for five seasons. Or that to this day, cameras would still be following her everywhere.

"I get a lot of eyerolls, but I also get a lot of this, the phones sneaking up," the mom to daughter Harlow, 15, and son Sparrow, 13, told ET Canada in December, miming her kids surreptitiously angling their mobiles to capture her mom humor. "So I'm convinced that they're sending videos of me to their friends. Which I used to do to my dad all the time, and I thought he was embarrassing—but I also really thought that he was funny."