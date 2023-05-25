Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Reveals If She Regrets Comments About Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon

Watch : Selling Sunset Stars SPILL: Tiesi Tension, Chrishell's Claims & More!

Chelsea Lazkai isn't on the market to negotiate her beliefs.

The realtor recently shared how she feels about her repeated comments towards co-star Bre Tiesi's relationship with Nick Cannon, the father of Bre's 10-month-old son Legendary Love Cannon, during season six of Selling Sunset.

"I stand firm in my convictions," Chelsea said on E! News May 24, "but I do recognize a time and place for everything and the time and place is never the office."

So, is there a chance to see the relators co-list a house together in the future? Never say never.

"At this point, we're more co-workers," Chelsea admitted, "but I did put my foot in my mouth more than once and more than twice. The door is open so we'll see."

Throughout the season, Chelsea—who shares two kids with husband Jeff Lazkani—made it clear she doesn't agree with Bre and Nick's family dynamic, with the comedian sharing 12 kids with six women.