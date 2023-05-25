Selling Sunset's Chelsea Lazkani Reveals If She Regrets Comments About Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon

Chelsea Lazkai isn't on the market to negotiate her beliefs.
The realtor recently shared how she feels about her repeated comments towards co-star Bre Tiesi's relationship with Nick Cannon, the father of Bre's 10-month-old son Legendary Love Cannon, during season six of Selling Sunset.
"I stand firm in my convictions," Chelsea said on E! News May 24, "but I do recognize a time and place for everything and the time and place is never the office."
So, is there a chance to see the relators co-list a house together in the future? Never say never.
"At this point, we're more co-workers," Chelsea admitted, "but I did put my foot in my mouth more than once and more than twice. The door is open so we'll see."
Throughout the season, Chelsea—who shares two kids with husband Jeff Lazkani—made it clear she doesn't agree with Bre and Nick's family dynamic, with the comedian sharing 12 kids with six women.
"I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting," the 30-year-old admitted during a confessional. "I just think we're fundamentally so different. And ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends."
Another co-star that Chelsea may be not be ringing the bell with anytime soon is Heather Rae El Moussa, as she's been sharing her feelings on social media about Heather taking Bre's side on-air.
"We film and watch the show back and certain things we have no idea about," Chelsea explained to E! News' Keltie Knight and Justin Sylvester, "so we start to get triggered by things that we had no idea existed. I thought Heather and I were much closer than we evidently are, and I wanted to voice that."
As for who is the most likely to get heated after watching an episode back?
Emma Hernan chimed in, "Bre might have been a little upset with Chelsea for sure."
And yes, there is no shortage of drama, the burning question is: Do the ladies really sell houses?
"It would be a lot easier if we didn't," Emma responded. "I have about 10 jobs right now, but I can assure you we sell houses—we have amazing listings."
Chelsea echoed her co-star's sentiments.
"The hardest part is, obviously, we put on a show for you all but a lot of us started fundamentally in real estate," she shared, "and really loving the craft and we still do it. Do we do a multitude of other things? Of course, but we love real estate."