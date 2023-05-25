The Limit Does Not Exist On How Grool Pregnant Lindsay Lohan's Beach Getaway Is

Watch : Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Says She's "Grateful" For Her Loved Ones

Regardless of what the Plastics say, you can sit with pregnant Lindsay Lohan.

At least in this instance. The Mean Girls star, 36, recently offered fans a front-row seat to her beach vacation with husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay, who is expecting the couple's first child, posted a picture to Instagram May 25 that showed her relaxing on a lounge chair in a black swimsuit, giving followers another look at her baby bump. The actress—who accessorized her OOTD with sunglasses and a dainty bracelet—smiled as she kicked back and relaxed amongst the palm trees.

It certainly seemed like a grool setting as Lindsay also shared a photo of the sandy beaches and clear blue water to her Instagram Stories. And it won't be long before she and Bader have a new family member joining them on getaways. As her brother Dakota Lohan commented, seemingly referencing the baby's upcoming arrival, "Sooo sooo sooon."