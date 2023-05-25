The Limit Does Not Exist On How Grool Pregnant Lindsay Lohan's Beach Getaway Is

Pregnant Lindsay Lohan, who is expecting a baby with Bader Shammas, recently shared a photo from a getaway the couple took before they become parents.

Watch: Pregnant Lindsay Lohan Says She's "Grateful" For Her Loved Ones

Regardless of what the Plastics say, you can sit with pregnant Lindsay Lohan.

At least in this instance. The Mean Girls star, 36, recently offered fans a front-row seat to her beach vacation with husband Bader Shammas.

Lindsay, who is expecting the couple's first child, posted a picture to Instagram May 25 that showed her relaxing on a lounge chair in a black swimsuit, giving followers another look at her baby bump. The actress—who accessorized her OOTD with sunglasses and a dainty bracelet—smiled as she kicked back and relaxed amongst the palm trees.

It certainly seemed like a grool setting as Lindsay also shared a photo of the sandy beaches and clear blue water to her Instagram Stories. And it won't be long before she and Bader have a new family member joining them on getaways. As her brother Dakota Lohan commented, seemingly referencing the baby's upcoming arrival, "Sooo sooo sooon."

Lindsay Lohan's Baby Shower Weekend

The post comes nearly two months after Lindsay announced her pregnancy by uploading a picture of a "coming soon…" onesie to Instagram March 14—noting she and Bader, who wed in April 2022, are "blessed and excited."

And they're not the only ones who think the news is fetch. Her Freaky Friday co-star Jamie Lee Curtis can't wait to see Lindsay not as a regular mom but a cool mom.

"My friend and film daughter @lindsaylohan is growing up!" the Oscar winner wrote in an April Instagram post. "So thrilled for her. What a mama she will be."

Now, get in—er, keep reading—loser, we're looking back on her road to motherhood.

