We Finally Know the Plot of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie

That Barbie sure packs a punch.
And that lands her in trouble—with the law. In the first full-length trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film, released May 25, the plot of the movie is finally confirmed.
And yes, it's fantastic. Well, for viewers. Margot Robbie's Barbie is living her best life ever. That is, until, suddenly she experiences cold showers, falling off her roof and her heels—gasp—touching the ground.
"You have to go to the real world," Kate McKinnon's character explains while holding up a stiletto and a Birkenstock. "You can go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe. The choice is now yours."
Turns out, however, she doesn't actually get a choice. So, she and Ryan Gosling's Ken leave the comforts of Barbie Land. And as you'd expect, the real world is not so great.
After a man grabs Barbie's butt, she retaliates by punching him in the face, landing her and Ken in jail.
But even worse, perhaps? Will Ferrell's character insists on keeping her presence in the real world under wraps. If news got out, he says, it would be "catastrophic."
Not so bad? Gosling and Robbie's IRL friendship.
"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Ryan recently told Vogue. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.'"
Because, while she's everything, "Ken's job is just beach," he said. "I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."
Barbie is set for release July 21 and also stars Dua Lipa, John Cena, Rhea Perlman, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Ariana Greenblatt, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Helen Mirren as the narrator.
Want to go to Barbie Land sooner? Keep reading to see the entire cast in costume...