We Finally Know the Plot of Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's Barbie

Watch the first full-length trailer for the Barbie movie, starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken.

By Corinne Heller May 25, 2023 8:22 PMTags
MoviesTrailersRyan GoslingBarbieMargot Robbie
Watch: Barbie Movie Storyline Revealed in Brand New Trailer!

That Barbie sure packs a punch.

And that lands her in trouble—with the law. In the first full-length trailer for Greta Gerwig's upcoming Barbie film, released May 25, the plot of the movie is finally confirmed.

And yes, it's fantastic. Well, for viewers. Margot Robbie's Barbie is living her best life ever. That is, until, suddenly she experiences cold showers, falling off her roof and her heels—gasp—touching the ground.

"You have to go to the real world," Kate McKinnon's character explains while holding up a stiletto and a Birkenstock. "You can go back to your regular life or you can know the truth about the universe. The choice is now yours."

Turns out, however, she doesn't actually get a choice. So, she and Ryan Gosling's Ken leave the comforts of Barbie Land. And as you'd expect, the real world is not so great.

After a man grabs Barbie's butt, she retaliates by punching him in the face, landing her and Ken in jail.

photos
Barbie Cast at CinemaCon 2023

But even worse, perhaps? Will Ferrell's character insists on keeping her presence in the real world under wraps. If news got out, he says, it would be "catastrophic."

Not so bad? Gosling and Robbie's IRL friendship. 

"She left a pink present with a pink bow, from Barbie to Ken, every day while we were filming," Ryan recently told Vogue. "They were all beach-related. Like puka shells, or a sign that says 'Pray for surf.'"

Because, while she's everything, "Ken's job is just beach," he said. "I've never quite figured out what that means. But I felt like she was trying to help Ken understand, through these gifts that she was giving."

Warner Bros. Pictures

Barbie is set for release July 21 and also stars Dua Lipa, John Cena, Rhea Perlman, Hari Nef, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Michael Cera, Ritu Arya, Alexandra Shipp, Emma MackeyAriana Greenblatt, Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan and Helen Mirren as the narrator.

Want to go to Barbie Land sooner? Keep reading to see the entire cast in costume...

Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie & Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kingsley Ben-Adir, Ryan Gosling & Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros. Pictures
Issa Rae
Warner Bros. Pictures
Simu Liu
Warner Bros. Pictures
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros. Pictures
Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Alexandra Shipp, Margot Robbie, Hari Nef & Emma Mackey
Warner Bros. Pictures
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Ryan Gosling
Warner Bros
Margot Robbie
Warner Bros
Simu Liu
Warner Bros
Michael Cera
Warner Bros
Issa Rae
Warner Bros
Will Ferrell
Warner Bros
Dua Lipa
Warner Bros
Kate McKinnon
Warner Bros
Helen Mirren
Warner Bros
Ncuti Gatwa
Warner Bros
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Warner Bros
Hari Nef
Warner Bros
Emma Mackey
Warner Bros
Sharon Rooney
Warner Bros
Connor Swindells
Warner Bros
Ariana Greenblatt
Warner Bros
Emerald Fennell
Warner Bros
Ritu Arya
Warner Bros
Nicola Coughlan
Warner Bros
Scott Evans
Warner Bros
Jamie Demetriou
APEX / MEGA
Neon Barbie

Co-stars Margot and Ryan Gosling sported matching rollerblades and coordinating outfits on the set of the Barbie movie on June 27.

APEX / MEGA
It's Fantastic

Robbie and Gosling, who star as Barbie and Ken, share a laugh while filming by the beach in Southern California.

photos
View More Photos From Barbie Movie Photos
