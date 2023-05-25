Andy Cohen Reveals the Vanderpump Rules Moment That Shocked Him Most

Watch : Andy Cohen Talks VPR Shockers, RHONJ Departures & Single Dad Life

Andy Cohen is SUR-ving up a hot take on the future of Vanderpump Rules.

In the wake of Scandoval, the Watch What Happens Live host weighed in on some of the cast's recent comments that they won't film with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss following their months-long affair that led to Tom and Ariana Madix's breakup.

"Not my problem, actually," Andy exclusively told E! News. "I'm not a producer of that show, so I leave it to the great minds."

It's true. While the 54-year-old has hosted VPR's reunions for the last decade, he has no behind-the-scenes power when it comes to filming the series, which was recently renewed for an 11th season. But as any Bravoholic knows, the cast recently came together to hash out Tom and Raquel's messy affair for the season 10 reunion, which kicked off May 24.

And while Tom and Raquel still have many questions to answer when it comes to their secret romance, Andy noted his favorite—and most cringe—moment from the show's Scandoval season finale.