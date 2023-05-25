Andy Cohen Reveals the Vanderpump Rules Moment That Shocked Him Most

Andy Cohen is SUR-ving up a hot take on the future of Vanderpump Rules.
In the wake of Scandoval, the Watch What Happens Live host weighed in on some of the cast's recent comments that they won't film with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss following their months-long affair that led to Tom and Ariana Madix's breakup.
"Not my problem, actually," Andy exclusively told E! News. "I'm not a producer of that show, so I leave it to the great minds."
It's true. While the 54-year-old has hosted VPR's reunions for the last decade, he has no behind-the-scenes power when it comes to filming the series, which was recently renewed for an 11th season. But as any Bravoholic knows, the cast recently came together to hash out Tom and Raquel's messy affair for the season 10 reunion, which kicked off May 24.
And while Tom and Raquel still have many questions to answer when it comes to their secret romance, Andy noted his favorite—and most cringe—moment from the show's Scandoval season finale.
"Just the raw conversation between Tom and Ariana," he shared. "And then,"Tom and Raquel—her thinking he said 'I love you' and he didn't say it. That was very awkward."
In addition to VPR, Andy also gave his two cents on another Bravo beef: The ongoing feud between The Real Housewives of New Jersey's Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. After Teresa made it clear she never wants to see her co-star/sister-in-law again after season 13, does he see them both returning for another go?
"We'll see," Andy plainly stated. "We haven't even sent out contracts yet. We're waiting for the season to end, it hasn't ended yet. We like to do a little deep dive on the season, see where we land, see where the viewers are, and then we can determine where we're at."
Hear Andy discuss his thoughts on Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann's shocking divorce in the exclusive video above.
Andy's new book The Daddy Diaries: The Year I Grew Up is out now. Watch What Happens Live airs Sunday through Thursdays at 10 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)