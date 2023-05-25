What to Buy at Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale: $18 SKIMS Tops, $26 Open Edit Dresses & More 60% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Why wait until Memorial Day weekend to get your shopping on? There are already so many incredible deals to shop right now, including Nordstrom's unreal Half-Yearly Sale.
That's right! The highly-anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is finally here, and the discounts are too good to miss out on. From soft and stretchy SKIMS tops for just $18, top-rated Clinique beauty products for as low as $16 and Nike running shoes on sale for under $100, Nordstrom currently has everything you need to revamp your wardrobe for the summer on a budget.
Continue ahead for everything you need to know about Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, plus shop all of our favorite deals before they sell out.
What is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale?
The Half-Yearly Sale is one of Nordstrom's biggest clearance events, and it only comes around twice a year. It's the perfect opportunity to shop thousands of already discounted styles from top brands for up to 60% off. This year, the deals are coming in hot, and there are lots of summer styles to shop from Levi's, SKIMS, Nike, Free People and more.
When is the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale 2023?
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale has already started, and it ends on June 4. We suggest shopping fast, because items are already selling out.
What are the best Nordstrom Memorial Day deals?
The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is the perfect event to shop during Memorial Day Weekend. The deals are just as good as other Memorial Day sales happening right now. Below, we rounded up some of the best Nordstrom deals to shop over the long weekend, with finds starting as low as just $16.
Open Edit Wear Two Ways Knit Midi Dress
This flowy, stretchy, ankle-grazing midi dress is a gorgeous look for the summer. And, the reversible look is like getting two dresses for the price of one. You can wear it as a v-neck or scoop neck. Finish off the look with a pair of platform sandals and minimal jewelry.
SKIMS Disco Mock Neck Sleeveless Thong Bodysuit
This flattering SKIMS bodysuit is a wardrobe staple. You can pair it with jeans, trousers, skirts and more for an effortlessly chic look. The bodysuit is on sale for just $44 instead of the usual $88, which is a total steal.
Open Edit Belt Detail Blazer
Elevate your wardrobe with this belt detail blazer from Open Edit. The deep orange look is a total power move, and will pair nicely with jeans, skirts, trousers and more. You can get it for under $60 right now.
Dolce Vita Paily Braided Sandal
These braided sandals from Dolce Vita are stylish, comfortable and versatile. The block heel and soft straps make the look super easy to walk in, and the simple style pairs well with any outfit.
SKIMS Velour Wrap Robe
Bundle up in this SKIMS velour robe. The style is so soft and comfortable, you'll never want to take it off. You can get the robe for 50% off right now. It's the perfect piece to add to your loungewear collection!
Free People Heart Eyes Lace Half Slip
This silky, lace-adorned slip skirt from Free People is the perfect look for the summer. Dress it up with a pair of heels and a slip top, or go casual with white sneakers and a lightweight sweater.
SKIMS Super Crop Rib Cotton Tank
You can lounge in this cropped tank top from SKIMS or pair it with slouchy jeans and sneakers for a casual, warm weather outfit. It's comfortable, versatile and a must-have for just $18.
Loveappella A-Line Maxi Dress
Flowy, versatile and amazingly comfortable, this maxi dress will become a go-to look for you all summer long. Pair it with sandals and a woven bag for the perfect warm weather look. You can get the dress on sale in both black and red.
Kate Spade New York Spade Flower Jacquard Stripe Crossbody Bag
This crossbody bag from Kate Spade has the perfect pop of color for the summer. The floral jacquard detail contrasts beautifully with the pink and red stripes. The best part? You can get the look for just $119 instead of the usual $298 price.
Clinique High Impact Mascara
Clinique's High Impact Mascara is currently on sale for just $16. Thousands of reviewers love it because it applies seamlessly and lengthens and lifts lashes. Now is a great time to stock up on the formula!
Nike Air Zoom Pegasus 39 Running Shoe (Women)
Shop these sleek and practical running shoes from Nike for under $100. The all-white style looks super chic and versatile. The lightweight running shoe is also on sale for $85 in other colors.
Open Edit Drawstring Wide Leg Pants
These wide leg pants from Open Edit are so versatile. The timeless look can be paired with sandals, heels or sneakers, and any top you'd like. The drawstring waist is comfortable and flattering, too. Get the look for just $33.
Open Edit Ribbed Body-Con Dress
This gorgeous green bodycon dress will be your go-to all summer long. The soft and stretchy material is easy to wear and style, whether you pair it with sneakers or heels. It's on sale for just $26.
Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Who wouldn't want a pair of Levi's on sale? The quality and practicality of Levi's jeans are unmatched! You can get these high waisted straight leg jeans on sale for $66. Pair them with t-shirts, sweaters, blouses and more.
Open Edit Cold Shoulder Cotton Poplin Shirt
Your summer wardrobe deserves a pop of color. Add this open shoulder poplin shirt to your warm weather wardrobe. Pair it with white trousers, light denim and more. The trendy look is on sale for just $29.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
Looking for more deals to shop? Check out Coach Outlet's epic Memorial Day sale for the trendiest handbags, wallets, backpacks and more.