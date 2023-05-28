The Best Deals From Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale 2023: $18 SKIMS Tops, Nike Sneakers & More 60% Off Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Why wait until Memorial Day weekend to get your shopping on? There are already so many incredible deals to shop right now, including Nordstrom's unreal Half-Yearly Sale.

That's right! The highly-anticipated Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is finally here, and the discounts are too good to miss out on. From soft and stretchy SKIMS tops for just $18, top-rated Clinique beauty products for as low as $16 and Nike running shoes on sale for under $100, Nordstrom currently has everything you need to revamp your wardrobe for the summer on a budget.

Continue ahead for everything you need to know about Nordstrom's Half-Yearly Sale, plus shop all of our favorite deals before they sell out.