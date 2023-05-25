Bad Bunny's Sexy See-Through Look Will Drive You Wild

Bad Bunny jetted off to Monte Carlo sans Kendall Jenner, and sported a fiery see-through button-down ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco event.

By Alyssa Morin May 25, 2023 9:10 PMTags
FashionEventsBad BunnyE! Insider
Watch: Is Bad Bunny's Latest Song About Kendall Jenner?

Bad Bunny is pumping up his papi style.  

The "Me Porto Bonito" artist went full force with his fashion ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo, which officially kicks off on May 28.

While attending afternoon events in the city on May 25, El Conejo Malo made temperatures rise with his completely see-through button-down. The sheer top featured an eccentric print that consisted of a bikini design with a tie, in addition to circular shapes scattered throughout. He paired the look with skintight gray pants, thick Gucci sunglasses and a black watch. 

The 29-year-old's smoldering outfit comes just a few weeks after he flashed a lot of skin at the 2023 Met Gala.

For fashion's biggest night, Bad Bunny wowed in a white-hot suit by Jacquemus that was business in the front and party in the back, as it featured a plunging sexy cutout. Turning up the chic factor, he accessorized the back with a white "J" pendant and also wore a floor-length shawl with a bouquet of camellia flowers—a nod to Chanel's emblem and Karl Lagerfeld theme.

photos
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny: Romance Rewind

He's also been keeping up with Kendall Jenner's style. 

On May 14, the duo stepped out for a date night in matching looks, wearing nearly identical black leather trench coats.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images

No matter what vibe Bad Bunny is going for in the fashion department, it's clear that he'll always dress with purpose. 

"I always do things from the heart, with intention and with passion," he previously told E! News. "I'm focused on my music, my career, everything, so it's one of my goals to dedicate my time to fashion."

Below, relive his best fashion moments over the years.

Eric Alonso/Getty Images
Wild for Style

The "Moscow Mule" artist set the tracks ablaze with his completely see-through blouse and skintight pants ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco event.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Vision in White

The musician wowed at the 2023 Met Gala in a sexy backless suit and floor-length shawl adorned with camellia flowers. 

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Hair for It

Bad Bunny walked the red carpet for the Los Angeles Bullet Train premiere in an all-black ensemble by Dior. The singer's gold safety pin and heart hair accessories were chef's kiss.

Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Met Gala Magic

The "Party" singer made his Met Gala debut in 2022 in a custom look by Burberry's Riccardo Tisci. According to Bad Bunny, he pulled inspiration on the Gilded Age theme by researching what people wore in Puerto Rico at the time. "We mixed the men's looks with women's," he told Vogue.

ABC/Image Group LA
Eye Spy

All eyes are on Bad Bunnyliterallyat the 2018 American Music Awards. "The eye represents power and confidence," he describes of his accessory to Billboard

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Silver Fox

The 27-year-old singer makes the crowd go wild during the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show. His custom silver bedazzled coat lights up the stage with its blinding 13,000 Swarovski stones.

David Becker/Getty Images for LARAS
Suited Up

The Latin trap singer pays homage to one of his heroes at the 2018 Latin Grammy Awards: Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Sam Wasson/FilmMagic
Majestic Purple

The YHLQMDLG singer serves looks at the 2018 Billboard Latin Music Awards with his violet-colored suit, which features floral embroidery and diamond details.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
In the Ring

This outfit is a knock-out! Bad Bunny takes the stage in Miami with an eccentric ensemble that includes bright yellow plaid pants, red sneakers and a wrestling belt.

Bad Bunny/YouTube
Red Hot

The Puerto Rican singer makes temperatures rise with his red hot, hot, hot outfit in the "Yo Perreo Sola" music video.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
In Full Bloom

The "Tu Mudaste" singer brings the goth glam vibes to the 2021 Grammy Awards with his all-black outfit. However, his vibrant sunflower accessory adds a fun splash of color to the whole look.

Christopher Polk/NBC
Papi With Pizzazz

The El Último Tour del Mundo musician proves a black suit doesn't have to be boring. He dons a beaded outfit with spur-embellished boots at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Dia Dipasupil/VMN19/Getty Images for MTV
Sunny Yellow

One word: unforgettable! The Oasis artist takes the stage with J Balvin at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards in an electrifying custom-made costume.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Color Me Happy

Bad Bunny makes a grand entrance during his 2019 Coachella set with a colorful Imran Moosvi design. His holographic sunglasses and black combat boots tie the flashy look together.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Orange You Glad

The jewel-encrusted face mask is a whole mood. The in-your-face orange coat paired with butterfly accessories makes it all the more fabulous.

Victor Chavez/Getty Images for Spotify
Matrix Mood

El Conejo Malo goes for an edgy vibe at the 2020 Spotify Awards with his Matrix-esque ensemble.

Eric Jamison/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Green With Envy

Green with envy! The Puerto Rican star makes the red carpet his runway at the Billboard Music Latin Awards with his lavender suit and lime green hair.

Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images
Plaid Papi

Sometimes, less is more. The "Caro" singer dons a gray plaid outfit that's anything but basic.

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images
Slam Dunk

The global superstar takes the stage in Inglewood, Calif. and pays homage to the Los Angeles Lakers and the late Kobe Bryant with his jersey.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Gucci Get-Up

Feeling Gucci! Bad Bunny brings luxury fashion to the court with his GG-embossed coat at the 2020 State Farm All-Star Game.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
High Voltage

The Latinx star lights up the 2019 Coachella stage with his neon green hoodie and matching multi-colored suit.

Steve Marcus/Getty Images
Bright and Bold

Fashion highlight! The musician brings bright and bold style front-and-center at the 2019 Calibash event in Las Vegas.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp
White Hot

Bad Bunny takes the stage at the 2021 Billboard Music Awards in a lavish white-hot get-up.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
All in the Details

The "Vete" star wears an all-black 'fit that blends high fashion with everyday wear at the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP
Flower Power

Not one for simple suits, El Conejo Malo pulls out all the fashion stops at the 2017 Latin American Music Awards. He even wears a specially made diamond pendant.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images for LARAS
Royal Blues

The 27-year-old star shows up and shows out in a larger-than-life blue velvet coat at the 2019 Latin Grammy Awards.

Instagram
Crop Top Cutie

Casual, but make it fashion! The "Yo Visto Así" singer snaps a sexy selfie in a black long-sleeve crop top and matching black pants. 

Instagram
Quarantine Cutie

The star still serves looks, even when he's not fully clothed! From his heart-shaped sunnies to his layered necklaces, Bad Bunny's fashion is on point.

YouTube
Vision in White

The singer looks like an angel with his all-white suit that he dons in his music video "Si Estuviésemos Juntos."

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!