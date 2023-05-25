Bad Bunny's Sexy See-Through Look Will Drive You Wild

Watch : Is Bad Bunny's Latest Song About Kendall Jenner?

Bad Bunny is pumping up his papi style.

The "Me Porto Bonito" artist went full force with his fashion ahead of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco in Monte Carlo, which officially kicks off on May 28.

While attending afternoon events in the city on May 25, El Conejo Malo made temperatures rise with his completely see-through button-down. The sheer top featured an eccentric print that consisted of a bikini design with a tie, in addition to circular shapes scattered throughout. He paired the look with skintight gray pants, thick Gucci sunglasses and a black watch.

The 29-year-old's smoldering outfit comes just a few weeks after he flashed a lot of skin at the 2023 Met Gala.

For fashion's biggest night, Bad Bunny wowed in a white-hot suit by Jacquemus that was business in the front and party in the back, as it featured a plunging sexy cutout. Turning up the chic factor, he accessorized the back with a white "J" pendant and also wore a floor-length shawl with a bouquet of camellia flowers—a nod to Chanel's emblem and Karl Lagerfeld theme.