Jana Kramer Engaged to Allan Russell: See Her Ring

Watch : Jana Kramer Recalls Her Blind Date With Brody Jenner

She got the boy and now they're heading to the altar.

Jana Kramer is engaged to soccer player Allan Russell, she revealed on the May 25 episode of her iHeart Radio podcast, Whine Down.

"I've got an announcement today," she began. "So Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months. And he asked me to marry him."

The 39-year-old—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—also confirmed her engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos of Allan, her kids and her gorgeous diamond ring, along with a heart emoji.

As for how the proposal went down, Jana explained on her podcast that it happened on a walk with her kids to their new house.

"It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she recalled. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."