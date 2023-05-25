Jana Kramer Engaged to Allan Russell: See Her Ring

She got the boy and now they're heading to the altar.
Jana Kramer is engaged to soccer player Allan Russell, she revealed on the May 25 episode of her iHeart Radio podcast, Whine Down.
"I've got an announcement today," she began. "So Allan and I have been dating for...six and a half months. And he asked me to marry him."
The 39-year-old—who shares daughter Jolie, 7, and son Jace, 4, with ex-husband Mike Caussin—also confirmed her engagement on Instagram, posting a series of photos of Allan, her kids and her gorgeous diamond ring, along with a heart emoji.
As for how the proposal went down, Jana explained on her podcast that it happened on a walk with her kids to their new house.
"It was a really beautiful night...we were all sitting on the porch of the steps and looking out at the view, it's stunning," she recalled. "And he said my name and I got up or whatever and he got down on one knee and then Jolie just started jumping up and down, it was the cutest thing ever, it was like she knew what was happening."
"And he said, 'You're the love of my life and will you marry me?'" she continued. "Then we both started crying and it felt very sentimental given the front porch of the new house, new beginnings and it just felt right and so, yeah. Said yes, the kids were super excited then we walked down the hill, watched the sunset, it was perfect."
Jana, who made her red carpet debut with the Scottish athlete in March, recently spoke to E! News about this new chapter after filing for divorce from her ex, Mike, in 2021.
"It's a very respectful relationship," she said of her bond with Allan. "And I don't think I've ever experienced something like that, where it's like he respects me so much and I respect him. There's so much love and respect. I'm like, 'Oh my God, what a concept!'"