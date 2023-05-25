Kim Zolciak Shares Message on Manipulation and Toxic Behavior Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Watch : Kim Zolciak Shares Message About Love Amid Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing a notable message to her followers.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share a cryptic message, almost two weeks after she and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce.

A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories May 24 read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you."

The 45-year-old wrote below the quote in all caps, "Read that again..."

But Kim is no stranger to sharing noteworthy Instagram posts, having posted another eye-brow raising message last week.

"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote re-posted to her Instagram Stories May 16, per Us Weekly, read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." Not to mention, Kim added the 100 emoji as well.