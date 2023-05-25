Kim Zolciak Shares Message on Manipulation and Toxic Behavior Amid Kroy Biermann Divorce

Kim Zolciak is sharing a notable message to her followers.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum took to Instagram to share a cryptic message, almost two weeks after she and husband Kroy Biermann filed for divorce.
A quote reshared to Kim's Instagram stories May 24 read, "Manipulation is when they blame you for your reaction to their toxic behavior, but never discuss their disrespect that triggered you."
The 45-year-old wrote below the quote in all caps, "Read that again..."
But Kim is no stranger to sharing noteworthy Instagram posts, having posted another eye-brow raising message last week.
"The highest form of love is consideration," a quote re-posted to her Instagram Stories May 16, per Us Weekly, read. "When someone thinks about how things would make you feel. Pays attention to detail. Holds you in regard when making decisions that could affect you. In any bond, how much they care about you can be found in how much they consider you." Not to mention, Kim added the 100 emoji as well.
And although Kroy has stayed tight-lipped on social media when it comes to the demise of his relationship, both he and Kim's respective petitions for divorce were filed in Georgia May 8 after 11 years of marriage.
Both parties citied in their filings that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" and Kim listed their date of separation as April 30.
According to a copy of the documents obtained by E! News, the athlete, 37, is seeking sole legal and physical custody of their four minor children—Kroy Jr., 11; Kash, 10; and twins Kaia and Kane, 9—while the reality star is seeking joint legal and primary physical custody. (Kim is also mom to daughters Brielle, 26, and Ariana, 21, whom Kroy adopted after they married).
However, Kim has since filed a motion requesting that her ex undergo drug testing.
In documents obtained by E! News, the Don't Be Tardy alum alleged she has seen Kroy "smoking marijuana, and she has serious concerns for the safety and well-being" of their children. The Bravolebrity is requesting a five-panel hair follicle drug screen in order for the court to determine custody arrangements for the children, the document states.
She also asks that the former football player not cut his hair before the screening. Kroy has yet to respond to her request. E! News has reached out to his attorney for comment and has not heard back.
The pair's split took many fans by surprise—including their former boss Andy Cohen.
"I was very surprised," the Watch What Happens Live host admitted on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live May 9. "That was not the news I ever expected to get. They seemed so much in love and just together. I mean, they were a couple that, yeah, I thought they were in it for the long haul."