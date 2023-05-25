Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

More details on Tina Turner's passing have come to light.

One day after the legendary performer died at the age of 83, her cause of death has been attributed to natural causes, her representatives confirmed to DailyMail.com. Her publicist also told NBC News her death came after a long illness.

E! News has reached out to her manager for comment but hasn't heard back.

On May 24, her team shared that she passed away at her home in Switzerland.

"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," a statement posted to her social media pages read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."

During the latter years of her life, the "Proud Mary" artist opened up about battling several health issues, including high blood pressure, vertigo, a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney failure.

In her 2021 documentary, Tina, the singer also shared she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder as a result from her tumultuous marriage to her ex Ike Turner.