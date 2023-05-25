Tina Turner's Cause of Death Revealed

More details on Tina Turner's passing have come to light.
One day after the legendary performer died at the age of 83, her cause of death has been attributed to natural causes, her representatives confirmed to DailyMail.com. Her publicist also told NBC News her death came after a long illness.
E! News has reached out to her manager for comment but hasn't heard back.
On May 24, her team shared that she passed away at her home in Switzerland.
"With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow," a statement posted to her social media pages read. "Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
During the latter years of her life, the "Proud Mary" artist opened up about battling several health issues, including high blood pressure, vertigo, a stroke, intestinal cancer and kidney failure.
In her 2021 documentary, Tina, the singer also shared she experienced post-traumatic stress disorder as a result from her tumultuous marriage to her ex Ike Turner.
"I've been on such a wild roller-coaster in the four years since my wedding," Turner—who wed music executive Erwin Bach in 2013—wrote in her memoir, My Love Story, per Today, "that even I have difficulty keeping my medical catastrophes straight."
Turner's passing came just five months after the death of her and Ike's son Ronnie and nearly five years after her son Craig passed away.
Her death sent shockwaves through Hollywood, with many celebrities speak out about the influence her achievements had on the industry.
"Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her," Angela Bassett, who played the legend in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do With It, said in a statement. "Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like."
As the actress—who won a Golden Globe for her role—noted, it was an honor knowing the icon on a personal level.
"Her final words to me, for me, were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world,'" she added. "I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days."
Read more touching tributes dedicated to the icon here, and keep reading for photos throughout her life.