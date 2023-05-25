Heidi Klum Handles Nip Slip Like a Pro During Cannes Film Festival 2023

Heidi Klum didn't let a minor fashion mishap keep her from having fun at the Cannes Film Festival 2023 red carpet.

Heidi Klum isn't afraid to show a little skin on the red carpet.

The supermodel recently shook off a wardrobe malfunction at Cannes Film Festival 2023, as she experienced a minor nip slip while attending the La Passion De Dodin Bouffant premiere. For the May 24 screening, Heidi wore a showstopping yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown that featured bejeweled cape sleeves, a thigh slit that cut all the way through her hipbone and extreme chest-and-ab-baring cutouts.

Considering the America's Got Talent judge is a pro in front of the camera, so it's no surprise she played up her look on the red carpet. During the step and repeat, she kept twirling around, flipping her voluminous sleeves up and ruffling out her dress. And with all of the movements she made, Heidi's chest covering slid out of place, slightly revealing a portion of her nipple.

But in true Heidi fashion, she didn't look fazed by the style mishap and continued posing and smiling throughout the event.

In fact, the 49-year-old later posted a close-up of her underboob, captioning her Instagram, "CANNES."

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

But Heidi isn't the only celebrity to push the fashion boundaries at Cannes.

Earlier in the week, Julia Fox freed the nipple not once but twice, as she wore multiple braless outfits that were completely see-through. Plus, Irina Shayk also followed suit, wearing a risqué lingerie set that left little to the imagination.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

While this year's vibe may have been less is more, keep reading to see all of the daring style moments to come out of the Cannes Film Festival over the years.

