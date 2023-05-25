Would Ryan Seacrest Like to Be a Dad One Day? He Says…

Watch : Ryan Seacrest's GF Honors His Last Day on Live With Kelly and Ryan

Ryan Seacrest is a TV host, radio star, producer and philanthropist. But would he ever want to take on the role of dad?

"Well, I'm trying to get feedback on how I would do," the media mogul exclusively told E! News at Children's Hospital of Orange County in California. "Spending time with these kids and spending time with my niece is definitely something that I love. You know, I have a very close family, a very tight family, so I love family. So, I guess we'll see." (To see more from Ryan's interview, watch E! News tonight.)

For now, Ryan—who's been dating model Aubrey Paige since 2021—is focusing on other chapters. Not only did he just wrap up season 21 of American Idol, but he also left Live last month after co-hosting with Kelly Ripa for six seasons, with her husband Mark Consuelos taking his place.

"Because I'm so trained to turn my hats in and out—put one on, take another one off—I like that. I like the rhythm of different things," the 48-year-old said of his different jobs. "I don't do well if I have to do a job for 12 hours. I'd rather do four in 12 hours. I like the rhythm of moving."