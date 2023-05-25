Kim Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Feature in a Man That's One of Her Biggest Turn Ons

Kim Kardashian's latest revelation might have you booking your next dentist appointment.
The SKIMS founder recently shared what she look for in a partner, reading of a long list of must-haves—including one major turn on for the reality star.
"Good teeth," Kim said in a confessional for an upcoming episode of the Kardashians posted to her Instagram, May 24. "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding."
But the list doesn't end there.
"Number one, protect me," Kim added. "Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that's a given. I think I should even take that off."
She continued, "Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful."
And when it comes to her kids four children—North West, 9, and Chicago West, 5, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 4—whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, the Kardashians star is looking for a "role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to."
Kim shared another requirement: "friends and family love him," before poking fun at herself adding she was looking for someone with "no heavy baggage, I have enough."
After mentioning a slew of boxes she wants checked, such as a motivated and independent person, the mogul concluded her list, explaining, "I want to love their scent, even in the gym, let's get facials together, can read a room, let's do lasers, has their own shit going on, also adaptable, I love hair, respect to others, especially when no one is watching, let's do ice baths together, teeth, good teeth."
But it all comes back to the pearly whites for Kim.
When a show producer asked, "Are you willing to help someone?," the star responded, "Listen, I would help someone get veneers if that's what you're asking."
Kim's comments come nearly a year after she and Pete Davidson split in August 2022 after nine months of dating.
At the time, an insider told E! News that the pair has "a lot of love and respect for each other," but found that the long distance and their demanding schedules "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."
The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum dating the comedian was the first public relationship she had since her divorce from Kanye. Kim initially filed in February 2021, with the split being finalized in November 2022, according to court documents obtained by E! News.
"I very much desire to be divorced," Kim stated in court documents obtained by E! News in February 2022. "While I wish our marriage would have succeeded, I have come to the realization that there is no way to repair our marriage. Kanye does not agree but at least it appears that he has come to the realization that I want to end our marriage, even if he does not."