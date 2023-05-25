Kim Kardashian Reveals the Surprising Feature in a Man That's One of Her Biggest Turn Ons

Watch : 6 Times Kim Kardashian Proves She Doesn't Dance

Kim Kardashian's latest revelation might have you booking your next dentist appointment.

The SKIMS founder recently shared what she look for in a partner, reading of a long list of must-haves—including one major turn on for the reality star.

"Good teeth," Kim said in a confessional for an upcoming episode of the Kardashians posted to her Instagram, May 24. "Teeth are like one of my biggest turn ons. The straighter, the hornier I'll get. Just kidding, but not kidding."

But the list doesn't end there.

"Number one, protect me," Kim added. "Number two, fight for me. Number three, good hygiene. I mean, that's a given. I think I should even take that off."

She continued, "Calm, no mom or dad issues, patient, supportive, genuinely happy for me, successful."

And when it comes to her kids four children—North West, 9, and Chicago West, 5, Saint West, 7, and Psalm West, 4—whom she shares with ex-husband Kanye West, the Kardashians star is looking for a "role model for my kids, especially that my boys can look up to."