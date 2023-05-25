Your First Look at E!'s Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture

Watch : Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture SUPERTEASE

E! is honoring Black excellence.

In the first look at the upcoming two-night event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, celebrities and entertainment icons are revisiting the impact their culture has had in shaping and influencing pop culture.

"Black culture, it starts a trend and everybody else thinks it's cool," H.E.R. says in the trailer, while Marsai Martin adds, "Shows, movies, music, sports—it is our time."

From executive producer Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the four-part special will cover Black achievements in all genres, from Motown to hip-hop. Plus a look at the icons who helped make a difference: Muhammad Ali, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Spike Lee, John Singleton and more.

"We have an impact," Nina Parker shares. "It's unavoidable to watch anything without seeing it."

Other influential stars who lend their voices include Vivica A. Fox, Ne-Yo, Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Amber Ruffin, Justin Sylvester, Laverne Cox, Misty Copeland, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tamar Braxton and more.