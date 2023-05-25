Your First Look at E!'s Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture

E! is honoring Black excellence.
In the first look at the upcoming two-night event Black Pop: Celebrating the Power of Black Culture, celebrities and entertainment icons are revisiting the impact their culture has had in shaping and influencing pop culture.
"Black culture, it starts a trend and everybody else thinks it's cool," H.E.R. says in the trailer, while Marsai Martin adds, "Shows, movies, music, sports—it is our time."
From executive producer Stephen Curry and narrated by La La Anthony, the four-part special will cover Black achievements in all genres, from Motown to hip-hop. Plus a look at the icons who helped make a difference: Muhammad Ali, Venus Williams, Serena Williams, Spike Lee, John Singleton and more.
"We have an impact," Nina Parker shares. "It's unavoidable to watch anything without seeing it."
Other influential stars who lend their voices include Vivica A. Fox, Ne-Yo, Nick Cannon, Kevin Hart, Amber Ruffin, Justin Sylvester, Laverne Cox, Misty Copeland, Billy Porter, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tamar Braxton and more.
"This special is a testament to the strength and impact of our community," Curry, along with Unanimous Media's Erick Peyton, said in a joint statement May 25, "and we're grateful to all the voices who joined us in sharing their fondest memories and inspirations from years of Black excellence in pop culture history."
Keep reading for a full breakdown of the four-part event.
Black Pop: Music - June 19 at 8 p.m.
"Black music has always been the heartbeat of America. However, its significance extends beyond dope beats and fun rhymes as it links to a rich history and tells a story of freedom. From the soulful era of Motown to the artistry of pop star royalty and more than 50 years of hip-hop, this episode explores how Black music shapes culture globally and tells the entire story of Black America's hope, triumphs and unity."
Black Pop: Television - June 19 at 9 p.m.
"Although the impact of the Black experience on TV is undeniable, it took a beat to get there. This episode looks at that journey through the comedy gold in classics such as Good Times and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the brilliance of Living Single, Scandal, Insecure, Pose and the modern-day laughs of Abbott Elementary. It's a joyful celebration of Black America's unapologetic presence on the small screen and the road to authentic representation."
Black Pop: Sports - June 20 at 8 p.m.
"The ability of the Black athlete to impress and impact pop culture is unmatched, leaving no doubt as to why the likes of Stephen Curry, Sugar Ray Leonard, Laila Ali, and Allyson Felix have been crowned with GOAT status. From breaking barriers to setting trends and negotiating deals, this episode delves into how Black athletes not only shape culture for all of America, but how they shift it too."
Black Pop: Film - June 20 at 9 p.m.
"From the start, Black people have helped shape American cinema. Although it wasn't always easy, cinematic giants like Will Packer, cult classics such as Waiting to Exhale, Set it Off, Friday and even daring films like Get Out have found a way to make audiences laugh and think. This episode examines how Black excellence on the big screen has become a dominant force in pop culture, leaving an indisputable impact."
Black Pop airs back-to-back episodes Monday, June 19, and Tuesday, June 20, at 8 p.m. on E!.