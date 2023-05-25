Vanderpump Rules Unseen Clip Exposes When Tom Sandoval Really Pursued Raquel Leviss

The Scandoval bombshells keep dropping
In E! News' exclusive preview of Peacock's uncensored, extended episode of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion part one, Scheana Shay exposes a never-before-heard story about when Tom Sandoval's flirtation with Raquel Leviss actually began—and it was months before they first had sex in August 2022.
"Apparently, in April, she told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in a hot tub," Scheana tells Ariana Madix in the sneak peek. "He made a comment to her like, 'So you know Ariana and I are, like, open, right?' And that he started coming on to her at f--king Coachella. Telling her that, 'We're open. We're open.' No you're not."
The news shocks the TomTom co-owner's former partner of nine years. "That has never been the case," Ariana responds, "ever!"
However, Tom denies Scheana's story. "What are you talking about?!" he asks. "That is bulls--t!"
When Scheana tells host Andy Cohen to confirm the story when Raquel eventually joins the reunion conversation, Ariana predicts, "She's gonna say whatever he's been coaching her to say."
Still, Scheana maintains her claim, adding, "Raquel was told in the hot tub at Coachella last April by Sandoval that they were in an open relationship."
And, as always, Tom denies it. "I did not say that," he replies. "I did not f--king say that."
Scheana's response? "Then why did Raquel repeat that to someone?"
