Vanderpump Rules Unseen Clip Exposes When Tom Sandoval Really Pursued Raquel Leviss

Vanderpump Rules Reunion EXCLUSIVE: Tom Is Confronted Over Timeline

The Scandoval bombshells keep dropping

In E! News' exclusive preview of Peacock's uncensored, extended episode of Vanderpump Rules' season 10 reunion part one, Scheana Shay exposes a never-before-heard story about when Tom Sandoval's flirtation with Raquel Leviss actually began—and it was months before they first had sex in August 2022.

"Apparently, in April, she told this person that at Coachella, after you went to sleep, they were in a hot tub," Scheana tells Ariana Madix in the sneak peek. "He made a comment to her like, 'So you know Ariana and I are, like, open, right?' And that he started coming on to her at f--king Coachella. Telling her that, 'We're open. We're open.' No you're not."

The news shocks the TomTom co-owner's former partner of nine years. "That has never been the case," Ariana responds, "ever!"

However, Tom denies Scheana's story. "What are you talking about?!" he asks. "That is bulls--t!"