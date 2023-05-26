Roll Call: Here's What Bama Rush's Sorority Pledges Are Up to Now

"KIT!"
If you own a yearbook you rarely look at, you likely know what that acronym—generally written by someone you once sat next to in math class—means: "Keep in touch!" Well, that's exactly what we're doing with the four PNMS (potential new members, for the uninitiated) who participated in Bama Rush, Max's new documentary that explores sorority culture at the University of Alabama.
Director Rachel Fleit followed the young women as they prepared for Rush Week in August 2022. She spent months with them as they assembled outfits, padded their resumes and pumped themselves up (sometimes with the help of a rush consultant) all in the hopes of making their favorite house. However, some of the potential pledges learned grass isn't always greener on sorority row and chose to drop out of the process early, leaving us to wonder what they are up to. So, we did what any committed sister would do: We turned to Instagram and TikTok to check in with Shelby Rose, Isabelle Eacrett, Mikalya Miller and Hailey Holliday.
Here's what the women featured in the Bama Rush documentary are up to now...
