Carrie Actress Samantha Weinstein Dead at 28 After Cancer Battle

The acting world has lost a star.

Canadian actress Samantha Weinstein—known for her many roles including appearing in the 2013 remake of Carrie—has died at the age of 28 after a two-and-a-half-year battle with ovarian cancer.

A tribute posted to her social media page shared she passed away on May 14 in Toronto surrounded by loved ones.

"After two and a half years of cancer treatment, and a lifetime of jet setting around the world," the May 15 Instagram statement read, "voicing a plethora of cartoon animals, making music, and knowing more about life than most people ever will, she is off on her next adventure."

Weinstein began acting at six years old, going on to appear in a number of films including Big Girl, The Stone Age and Toronto Stories. She also played the role of Heather in 2013's Carrie, co-starring alongside Chloë Grace Moretz and Julianne Moore.

In July 2022, the Siblings actress opened up about being diagnosed with cancer at 25 after noticing she was "strangely bloated," noting the health battle "happened almost overnight."