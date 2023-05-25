Britney Spears Reunites With Mom Lynne Spears After Conservatorship Battle

Watch : Britney Spears Shares Update on Relationship With Sons

Britney Spears might be holding her mom closer these days.

Lynne Spears recently flew out to Los Angeles, apparently to connect with the "Everytime" singer and pay her a visit at home, an eyewitness tells E! News.

Britney herself has also confirmed the reunion, telling fans on Instagram, "My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years … it's been such a long time … with family there's always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!!"

The 68-year-old was photographed at the LAX airport on May 24, wearing a beige top with black workout pants, a dark cardigan and Ugg boots.

The witness says she first met with members of Britney's team before then taking an Uber to the 41-year-old's house in the Los Angeles area.

Britney left the property about 20 minutes after Lynne arrived, according to the source. She then drove around the neighborhood with husband Sam Asghari—who she tied the knot with last year—in her passenger seat for about 30 minutes, before heading home again.

E! News has reached out to reps for Britney, Sam and Lynne for comment but hasn't heard back.

The mother-daughter duo have had a tense relationship following the pop star's 13-year conservatorship, which was put into place in 2008 and managed in part by her dad—Lynne's ex-husband Jamie Spears—until it ended in November 2021. (Jamie and Lynne divorced in 2002.)