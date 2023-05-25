Britney Spears Appears to Reunite With Mom Lynne Spears After Conservatorship Battle

Britney Spears might be holding her mom closer these days.
Lynne Spears recently flew out to Los Angeles, apparently to reunite with Britney and pay her a visit at home, an eyewitness tells E! News.
Lynne, 68, was photographed at the LAX airport on May 24, wearing a beige top with black workout pants, a dark cardigan and Ugg boots.
The witness says she first met with members of Britney's team before then taking an Uber to the 41-year-old's house in the Los Angeles area.
Britney left the property about 20 minutes after Lynne arrived, according to the source. She then drove around the neighborhood with husband Sam Asghari—who she tied the knot with last year—in her passenger seat for about 30 minutes, before heading home again.
E! News has reached out to reps for Britney, Sam and Lynne for comment but hasn't heard back.
The mother-daughter duo have had a tense relationship following the pop star's 13-year conservatorship, which was put into place in 2008 and managed in part by her dad—Lynne's ex-husband Jamie Spears—until it ended in November 2021. (Jamie and Lynne divorced in 2002.)
Following Britney's explosive court testimony in June 2021 about her conservatorship, Lynne shared her thoughts in an interview.
"I got mixed feelings about everything," the author told The New Yorker the following month. "I don't know what to think...It's a lot of pain, a lot of worry."
A few months later, Britney accused her mom of coming up with the idea for the legal arrangement in the first place.
"Psssss my dad may have started the conservatorship 13 years ago … but what people don't know is that my mom is the one who gave him the idea !!!!" Britney wrote on Instagram in November 2021 in a since-deleted post. "I will never get those years back … she secretly ruined my life."
She continued to take aim at Lynne on social media, adding, "So take your whole 'I have NO IDEA what's going on' attitude and go f--k yourself !!!! You know exactly what you did … my dad is not smart enough to think of a conservatorship … but tonight I will smile knowing I have a new life ahead of me !!!!"
Lynne's rep had no immediate comment when reached by E! News at the time.
But when Britney and Sam got married last summer, Lynne was among those in her family not invited to the affair, along with dad Jamie and Britney's younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears, a source close to the "Toxic" star told E! News at the time.
Still, that didn't stop Lynne—who has defended her family against criticism—from sending her well wishes to the bride.
"You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the 'Dream' wedding!" she commented on one of Britney's Instagram posts celebrating her nuptials. "And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!"