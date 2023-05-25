Keep Up With Khloé Kardashian's Style and Shop 70% Off Good American Deals This Memorial Day Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You may not think you have the shopping budget to "Keep Up With" the Kardashian family lifestyle, but that's not always the case. If you're a savvy shopper, you can pull it off. You just need to be on the lookout for good deals and sales, dolls. Thankfully, there are so many major discounts in honor of Memorial Day Weekend, even at Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.
For a limited time, Good American shoppers can save an EXTRA 50% on sale items. There's no promo code needed. The final discount is applied at checkout. Depending on which items you buy, you can save up to 70%. If there are full-price styles that catch your eye, use the promo code MAY25 to save 25% on your purchase.
Get an $89 Good American bodysuit for just $22. Experience the legendary Good American jeans for only $38 (originally $150). Experience the iconic Always Fits swimwear that stretches up or down a size without losing its shape for $22. Rock the iconic denim jumpsuit for $47 instead of paying $185. Get cozy with ultra-comfortable $5 socks.
If you're looking for more Good American deals, you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
Good American Shorts on Sale
Good American Always Fits Plissé Short
Take a walk on the wild side with these leopard print plissé shorts.
Good American Faux Leather Shorts
Yes, you can actually look dressed up in a pair of shorts. This faux leather style proves that. Choose from black, brown, and beige.
Good American Good Girlfriend Shorts
You can't go through spring and summer without a pair of jean shorts. These are a flattering length and they don't ride up.
Good American Coated Poplin Shorts
Add a bright pop of color to your summer wardrobe. Dress them up, dress them down. You will look cute and feel comfortable no matter how you style them. There are three styles to choose from.
Good American Always Fits Plissé Shorts
If you want to look polished without sweating, a pair of plissé shorts is a great wardrobe addition to your aesthetic. Choose from pink, green, and black.
Good American Tops and Bodysuits on Sale
Good American Compression Shine Bodysuit
Get your shine on with one of these futuristic compression bodysuits. Choose from purple, black, and chrome. I love these because they make me look sleek and slim, but I don't feel constricted or uncomfortable.
Good American Crewneck Sweater
Even if sweater weather isn't for a few months, you can't miss out on this deal. This bold pink sweater is just as comfy as it is stylish.
Good American Jeans on Sale
Good American Good Boy Jeans
There's just nothing like a pair of Good American jeans. These have an incredibly flattering super high-rise waist. There's even a split hem at the legs, which is perfect to showcase your favorite pair of shoes.
Good American Good Waist Jeans
Add some edge to your aesthetic with ripped jeans. The ultra-high waistband is supremely flattering and will give you a snatched look.
A shopper said, "How many times have you worn jeans that you're constantly pulling up? These jeans are true to what they say-good waist! No coming down at an inconvenient time, no bulging, etc. Absolutely love my jeans and will get more!"
Good American Good Legs Cigarette Jeans
These are the ultimate sculpting jeans. They hug the body, shape the legs, and they are actually comfortable to wear.
A Good American shopper said, "This is the first pair of jeans I have WANTED to wear in a long time. I love the high waist that doesn't slip down. I love the amount of stretch—it makes them so comfortable, and the stretch never gets baggy."
Good American Good Icon Cropped Jeans
Channel the 90s with a pair of straight leg jeans. They have a high rise and they're fitted through the waist, perfect for everyday wear.
A shopper raved, "The only jeans that have fit my body the way I've been wanting them to for years!!"
Good American Jumpsuits on Sale
Good American Denim Jumpsuit
The Good American jean jumpsuits are nothing short of iconic. Denim has never looked so chic.
Good American Fit for Success Short Jumpsuit
If you love the look of a jumpsuit, but you want to wear less material during the warmer months, opt for the romper.
Good American Dresses on Sale
Good American Stretch Jersey Button Front Midi
Turn heads and look amazing without even trying when you wear this black dress. It has a slit at the leg and you can change up your look by undoing some buttons.
Good American Jackets on Sale
Good American Brushed Boyfriend Shacket
You'll live in this cozy flannel shacket during those colder months. This style comes in purple, green, and pecan.
Good American Faux Leather Trucker Jacket
Rock this as a shacket, a jacket, or a buttoned up shirt. A black leather look will always be in style.
Good American Swimwear on Sale
Good American Leggings on Sale
Good American Good Waist Faux Leather Leggings
Get the ease of leggings and the eternal coolness of leather with this style, which also comes in black.
Good American Accessories on Sale
Good American Good Knit Socks
Stay warm in the next-level soft Good Knit Socks, which come in multiple colors.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. You can shop deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to save on home, fashion, and beauty products.
What stores have the best Memorial Day fashion deals?
There are major savings on clothes and accessories at Anthropologie, J.Crew, Good American, and Nordstrom Rack among other great retailers.
Do you want to do more Kardashian-inspired shopping? You'll love these picks from Kim Kardashian's SKIMS Wedding Shop.