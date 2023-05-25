Keep Up With Khloé Kardashian's Style and Shop 70% Off Good American Deals This Memorial Day Weekend

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

You may not think you have the shopping budget to "Keep Up With" the Kardashian family lifestyle, but that's not always the case. If you're a savvy shopper, you can pull it off. You just need to be on the lookout for good deals and sales, dolls. Thankfully, there are so many major discounts in honor of Memorial Day Weekend, even at Khloé Kardashian and Emma Grede's brand Good American.

For a limited time, Good American shoppers can save an EXTRA 50% on sale items. There's no promo code needed. The final discount is applied at checkout. Depending on which items you buy, you can save up to 70%. If there are full-price styles that catch your eye, use the promo code MAY25 to save 25% on your purchase.

Get an $89 Good American bodysuit for just $22. Experience the legendary Good American jeans for only $38 (originally $150). Experience the iconic Always Fits swimwear that stretches up or down a size without losing its shape for $22. Rock the iconic denim jumpsuit for $47 instead of paying $185. Get cozy with ultra-comfortable $5 socks.

If you're looking for more Good American deals, you'll love these E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.