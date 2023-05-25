BookTok: Here's Your First Look at the Red, White & Royal Blue Movie

Light up fireworks because the Red, White & Royal Blue movie is almost here.
The first look at the film, which will be an adaptation of Casey McQuiston's best-selling romance novel of the same name, was released May 24—and it's already making history.
The poster shows Alex Claremont-Diaz, played by Taylor Zakhar Perez, wearing a blue suit with a United States flag pin, and lovingly glancing at Britain's fictional Prince Henry, dressed in royal regalia and portrayed by Nicholas Galitzine.
The two share a smile, with Alex placing a hand on Henry's knee, while the words "Love who you want. It's good foreign policy," are written beneath them.
After all, the #BookTok phenomenon Red, White & Royal Blue follows the blossoming relationship between Henry and Alex, the son of the President of the United States, who will portrayed in the movie by none other than Uma Thurman.
"Alex Claremont-Diaz, the son of the President of the United States, and Britain's Prince Henry have a lot in common: Stunning good looks, undeniable charisma, international popularity…and a total disdain for each other," the film's synopsis read. "Separated by an ocean, their long-running feud hasn't really been an issue, until a disastrous—and very public—altercation at a royal event becomes tabloid fodder, driving a potential wedge in U.S./British relations at the worst possible time."
And that's when things take a surprising turn.
"Going into damage-control mode, their families and handlers force the two rivals into a staged 'truce,'" the snyposis continued. "But as Alex and Henry's icy relationship unexpectedly begins to thaw into a tentative friendship, the friction that existed between them sparks something deeper than they ever expected."
Red, White & Royal Blue will be released August 11 on Prime Video.