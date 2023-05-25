Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Public Sighting

Two and a Half Men alum Angus T. Jones looked unrecognizable with a large bushy beard as he stepped out in Los Angeles more than eight years after the CBS sit-com went off the air.

May 25, 2023
Watch: "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Angus T. Jones has grown out of the "half" in Two and a Half Men.

In fact, the former child star was almost unrecognizable—ditching his once clean-shaven look for a large, scruffy beard—as he stepped out in Los Angeles on May 20. For the occasion, the 29-year-old rocked a light gray tee and dark shorts, pairing the casual look with a bright red baseball cap and aviator frames. 

The outing comes more than a decade since Jones left the CBS sit-com, which he first joined when he was 10. Also starring Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen at the time of its premiere, the hugely popular show led Jones to become one of the highest-paid child actors on television by the time of his departure, according to TMZ.

In 2012, Jones announced that he had no interest in returning for Two and a Half Men's 11th season—which starred Cryer and Ashton Kutcher as Sheen's replacement—after being baptized by the Seventh-day Adventist Church of North America.

Child Stars Then and Now

"It was making light of topics in our world that are really problems for a lot of people," he explained of the reasoning behind his exit in a 2014 interview with Houston outlet KHOU. "I was a paid hypocrite because I wasn't OK with it, but I was still doing it." 

But despite criticizing the series, he returned to make a cameo in its 2015 finale.

Coleman-Rayner

Since then, Jones has largely kept away from the spotlight. His last TV appearance was on a 2016 episode of Horace and Pete.

What else has the Two and a Half Men cast been up to since the show went off the air? Keep reading to find out.

Cliff Lipson/CBS via Getty Images, Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Ashton Kutcher

Ashton Kutcher joined Two and a Half Men in season nine after Charlie Sheen's famous exit and stayed through the end of the series. He played billionaire Walter Schmidt and his character purchased Charlie Harper's house following the character's death.

Since the end of Men in 2012, Kutcher voiced himself on Family Guy, appeared on Shark Tank and jumped to Netflix as an executive producer and star of The Ranch. He married Mila Kunis, his That '70s Show costar in July 2015. The two have two kids, daughter Wyatt and son Dimitri.

Robert Voets/CBS via Getty Images, Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Project Angel Food
Charlie Sheen

Charlie Sheen was one of the original "men" in Two and a Half Men, playing Charlie Harper in the first eight seasons of the CBS sitcom opposite Jon Cryer as his on-screen brother. Sheen entered drug treatment and the eighth season was cut short, and he famously clashed with executive producer Chuck Lorre in the press and social media, resulting in his dismissal from the series (and the coinage of the phrases "winning" and "tiger's blood"). His character was killed off and later played as a ghost by Kathy Bates.

After exiting Two and a Half Men, Sheen booked the TV version of Anger Management, which aired from 2012-2014 and produced 100 episodes over two seasons. Since, Sheen popped up on The Goldbergs and on the big screen was in Scary Movie 5, Machete Kills and 9/11. He came out as HIV positive in 2015.

Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images, Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Jon Cryer

Jon Cryer starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men as divorcee Alan Harper, brother to Charlie, father to Jake and friend to Walden.

Cryer released a book about his career in show business and has popped up on Mom, The Ranch, NCIS, Robot Chicken and Lady Dynamite.

Chuck Lorre Prod/Kobal/Shutterstock, Desiree Stone/Getty Images
Angus T. Jones

Angus T. Jones played the "half man" in Two and a Half Men, Jake, Alan Harper's son. He became the highest paid child actor on TV at age 17, but then voiced his desire to leave the series after forging down a religious path in real life. Jones eventually left the series, but returned for the series finale in 2015.

Jones attended University of Colorado Boulder after leaving the sitcom and eventually joined and entertainment company with Sean Combs' son, Justin Combs. His last credited acting role is in Louis C.K.'s Horace and Pete in 2016.

CBS, Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic
Conchata Ferrell

Conchata Ferrell popped up in supporting roles throughout her career, including Erin Brockovich, Network, L.A. Law and E/R (not to be confused with ER). On Two and a Half Men, she played Berta, the housekeeper, and received two Emmy nominations for her work on the CBS sitcom.

After Men ended, Ferrell appeared in Krampus, Grace and Frankie and reunited with Ashton Kutcher on The Ranch. She died in October 2020 at 77 years old

Cliff Lipson/CBS Photo Archive via Getty Images, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
Marin Hinkle

Marin Hinkle played Alan's ex-wife, Judith, on Two and a Half Men.

After the show ended, she appeared in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle on the big screen, and on The Affair, Red Band Society, Madam Secretary, Homeland and Speechless on the small screen. Hinkle currently stars in Amazon's Emmy-winning series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

CBS, Jerod Harris/Getty Images
Melanie Lynskey

Melanie Lynskey is best known to Two and a Half Men fans as  Rose, the strange next door neighbor of the Harpers. She had a relationship with Charlie, and she later claimed he died in season nine. In the finale, it was revealed she kept him prisoner for four years.

Lynskey is quite active on the big screen, with roles in Sadie, Little Boxes and The Changeover. On TV, she appeared in Girlboss, Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, Summer Camp IslandCastle Rock and, most recently, Showtime's Yellowjackets.

CBS, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images
Amber Tamblyn

Amber Tamblyn joined the cast for seasons 11 and 12 as Jenny, Charlie's long-lost illegitimate daughter.

In 2016, she directed and co-wrote Paint It Black and since the CBS comedy ended, she appeared on Community, Comedy Bang! Bang!, Lip Sync Battle and Drunk History.

CBS, Earl Gibson III/Getty Images
Holland Taylor

Holland Taylor starred in all 12 seasons of Two and a Half Men as Evelyn, Alan and Charlie's mother.

Taylor has been quite active since Men ended, appearing in Mr. Mercedes, The Orville, Speechless and Good Behavior.

