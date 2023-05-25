Two and a Half Men's Angus T. Jones Is Unrecognizable in Rare Public Sighting

Watch : "Two and a Half Men" Star Angus T. Jones Is UNRECOGNIZABLE

Angus T. Jones has grown out of the "half" in Two and a Half Men.

In fact, the former child star was almost unrecognizable—ditching his once clean-shaven look for a large, scruffy beard—as he stepped out in Los Angeles on May 20. For the occasion, the 29-year-old rocked a light gray tee and dark shorts, pairing the casual look with a bright red baseball cap and aviator frames.

The outing comes more than a decade since Jones left the CBS sit-com, which he first joined when he was 10. Also starring Jon Cryer and Charlie Sheen at the time of its premiere, the hugely popular show led Jones to become one of the highest-paid child actors on television by the time of his departure, according to TMZ.

In 2012, Jones announced that he had no interest in returning for Two and a Half Men's 11th season—which starred Cryer and Ashton Kutcher as Sheen's replacement—after being baptized by the Seventh-day Adventist Church of North America.