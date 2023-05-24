Niall Horan Teasing Details About One Direction’s Group Chat Is Simply Perfect

Watch : Niall Horan Open to Having Gina Miles Perform on Tour With Him

Niall Horan is spilling all the little things about One Direction's group chat.

The singer, whose Team Niall mentee Gina Miles won The Voice season 23, recently shared that he has an active group message with his former One Direction bandmates, though he didn't specify who was in it.

"We've had three or four group chats," Niall exclusively told E! News after The Voice season 23 live finale. "Some of them have been more quiet than others. This new one is definitely louder than most, and it's been great. I'm sure if I had a look at my phone in a few minutes I'd see some messages."

While the boyband has reunited over text, don't expect to hear Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson or Zayn Malik on Niall's upcoming album, The Show.

"No," Niall said in response to whether his upcoming album will include any One Direction alum, "now that's a straight and easy answer."