Ultimatum: Queer Love’s Vanessa Admits She Broke This Boundary With Xander

Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Ultimatum: Queer Love episodes one through four.
#Fingergate just got a little more complicated.
The Ultimatum: Queer Love contestants Vanessa Papa and Rae Cheung-Sutton sparked the season's biggest scandal so far by getting intimate during their trial marriage.
Making matters even more intense, Vanessa promised longtime partner Xander Boger—who issued an ultimatum to get engaged or break up—she wouldn't hook up with any new partners during the Netflix show.
"If you're planning on potentially getting back together and getting married, you don't want to break that physical boundary," Vanessa exclusively told E! News. "So, that was where our boundaries lied, like, 'Don't do anything physical.'"
However, they both deviated from the pact. "Neither of us did a good job of that," she quipped, referring to the implication that Xander and Yoly Rojas may have also crossed that line. "But, you know..."
Vanessa and Rae's hookup sparked backlash from some castmates, with Rae (who came in with partner Lexi Goldberg) taking "a lot of the weight, as she should," Vanessa told E!. "We both interacted in this way together."
Their romantic night "could have been handled differently," she said, admitting she understands why it caused such a stir. "I think for Lexi, it was way easier to blame a stranger than to blame the partner she loves."
Ultimately, she's refuting claims (which came mostly from Lexi) that she was on the show just to get famous.
"I got called out, ‘You're not here for the right reasons,'" Vanessa recalled. "I would say, 'What did I go on the show for? I was in a four-year relationship. My partner wanted to be married. I didn't.'"
The drama played out in the first four episodes, with Rae calling Lexi to come clean about getting physical with Vanessa, which sent Lexi spiraling. Lexi later confronted Vanessa at a group dinner.
As Vanessa tried explaining to the cast at the time, "We're trying to keep things as, I don't know, natural as they can and taking things slow."
To which a baffled Lexi remarked, "Which is, like, not what happened. Seems like the exact opposite. Is there a reason why you f--ked Rae? Oh, I'm sorry, Rae f--ked you? There was penetration."
When Vanessa confessed she wasn't sexually attracted to Rae, Lexi went off. "You end up being inside of the person I came here with and that I love," she snapped at Vanessa. "You have zero feelings for them."
Though Vanessa backtracked, saying she had friend feelings, she called their tryst an accident. "She led my hand into her vagina," she shared with the group. "And I said 'alright.'"
Keep reading to get to know more about The Ultimatum: Queer Love cast before new episodes drop May 31 on Netflix.