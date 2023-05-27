Ultimatum: Queer Love’s Vanessa Admits She Broke This Boundary With Xander

Watch : The Ultimatum: Queer Love's Vanessa on Being the VILLAIN & Fingergate

Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Ultimatum: Queer Love episodes one through four.

#Fingergate just got a little more complicated.

The Ultimatum: Queer Love contestants Vanessa Papa and Rae Cheung-Sutton sparked the season's biggest scandal so far by getting intimate during their trial marriage.

Making matters even more intense, Vanessa promised longtime partner Xander Boger—who issued an ultimatum to get engaged or break up—she wouldn't hook up with any new partners during the Netflix show.

"If you're planning on potentially getting back together and getting married, you don't want to break that physical boundary," Vanessa exclusively told E! News. "So, that was where our boundaries lied, like, 'Don't do anything physical.'"

However, they both deviated from the pact. "Neither of us did a good job of that," she quipped, referring to the implication that Xander and Yoly Rojas may have also crossed that line. "But, you know..."