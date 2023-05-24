Why Melissa McCarthy Is Paranoid to Watch Gilmore Girls With Her Kids at Home

Watch : Melissa McCarthy Admits Women Take Back Their Power in "The Kitchen"

Where you lead, Melissa McCarthy will follow—unless it's back to Stars Hallow.

The Gilmore Girls alum recently shared that, while in their house, she doesn't want her and husband Ben Falcone's daughters Vivian, 16, and Georgette, 13, to watch the hit tv show, in which she played Sookie St. James.

"I watched it with Vivian once, my oldest, and we watched the pilot...and I was watching her watch it," Melissa said in a preview clip of Sunday Today with Willie Geist airing May 28. "I'm also always afraid somehow, something's going to happen, and I'm going to be found in a room watching my own thing. So I have a super paranoia about ‘I can't watch my own stuff in the house.'"

She added, "For some reason I'm always like what if I pass out and paramedics come in and the takeaway is she was watching her own stuff, weird. Every time I turn on a tv and it's me I'm like, 'Oh god do I feel lightheaded. I don't want to pass out in a room where my stuff's playing.'"