Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Claims His and Ariana Madix's Relationship Was a Front

Watch : Lisa Vanderpump Reveals ADVICE She Gave Tom Sandoval Amid Scandal

Tom Sandoval is SUR-ving up his side of the story.

The Vanderpump Rules star, who broke up with Ariana Madix earlier this year after his months-long affair with Raquel Leviss was exposed, defended himself during the Bravo show's May 24 reunion episode. While speaking about the couple's fallout, Sandoval claimed that he and Madix weren't always on good terms during their nine years together.

"Ariana and I kept our relationship pretty private for many years," the 40-year-old explained. "We had issues. I felt like I was her gay BFF. We put on a front when we were filming and I even talked to our showrunner. For us to be having these issues and keeping it from people, I just didn't think it was fair to the rest of the cast."

A never-before-seen flashback from September 2022 showed Sandoval telling a VPR producer, "I feel guilty, people put themselves out there, man. It's not fair. I feel like it's important for us to, like, talk about this s--t and not pretend like it's all amazing."