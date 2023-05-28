Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale 2023 Has 82% Off Dyson, Blackstone & More Incredible Deals for Under $100

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Obviously, we're spending this Memorial Day long weekend shopping. There are way too many incredible deals that you can't miss, including Wayfair's epic Memorial Day sale.
Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has amazing deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, home decorations, mattresses, vacuums and more for up to 82% off. The sale includes products from top brands like Blackstone, Dyson, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart and more!
Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedroom or add some stylish touches to your living room, Wayfair's Memorial Day deals are unbeatable. We rounded up the best under $100 finds from the Wayfair Memorial Day sale, but you can scroll below to find some splurge-worthy items, too, like a Dyson vacuum cleaner and a Blackstone griddle, both for $100 off.
Make sure to shop them all before the sale ends in a few days, and before everything sells out.
When does the Wayfair Memorial Day sale start?
Wayfair's Memorial Day clearance event is on right now! You can shop deals on furniture, kitchen appliance, home decorations, mattresses, vacuums, outdoor furniture, bedding and more until May 31. There are items on sale from Kelly Clarkson Home, Blackstone, Dyson, Cuisinart and more for up to 82% off.
What are the best Wayfair Memorial Day sale deals?
There are lots of incredible deals over at Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. Whether you're looking to shop brand new bedroom sets and nightstands for hundreds of dollars off or kitchen appliances under $100, there are some jaw-dropping prices on home products from top brands. A few of our favorite deals include this storage dresser for just $41 and this memory foam mattress for over $1,000 off, but we rounded up more of our most-loved Wayfair deals below.
The Best Wayfair Memorial Day Furniture & Home Decor Deals Under $100
Flash Furniture 4 Drawer Vertical Storage Dresser with Wood Top & Fabric Pull Drawers
This is arguably the best Wayfair Memorial Day deal that you can score this long weekend. This storage dresser is perfect for any space, and you can get it on sale for up to 82% off in black or white. The dresser is super easy to build, according to hundreds of reviewers. Whether you use it to store clothing, bathroom essentials or for some extra storage space in your bedroom, it's a must-buy for just $41 instead of the usual $220 price.
Kelly Clarkson Home Hector Performance Cream Rug
Elevate your home with this Kelly Clarkson Home rug. The stain and water resistant rug has a gorgeous cream, blue and yellow design that will add warmth and character to any space. Over 3,000 reviewers love the rug and say they get tons of compliments on it. The style is already selling out, so shop it while you can!
Steelside™ Avera 47.2-inch L-Shaped Corner Desk
This L-shaped corner desk will take your home office to the next level. The simplistic, sturdy and chic desk is a great space-saving buy, since it will fit beautifully in any corner. Thousands of reviewers love the desk because it's "easy to put together" and has a "sturdy build." The best part? It's currently on sale for just $93 instead of the usual $344 price.
Mercury Row® Constantino Throw Pillow (Set of 2)
Add these throw pillows to your sofa or bed for added comfort and style. The set comes with two pillow covers and inserts for just $30, and there are lots of solid color options to choose from, whether you prefer something neutral or a pop of color. Hundreds of reviewers love the look and quality of these pillows.
Zipcode Design™ Wickes 3 Piece Floating Shelf
When it comes to upgrading your home, it really is all about the details. This three-piece set of floating shelves will add the perfect finishing touch to any space, and for just $18! They look super sleek and minimal, and you can decorate them as you please.
Over 8,900 reviewers are obsessed with the floating shelves, one reviewer raving, "I purchased the opened box & the shelves were all perfect. I only needed one, but I'm sure I'll find a space for the other 2. The three sizes make this very functional. I like the minimalist, sleek design and the convenience of having a small additional shelf just about anywhere! Excellent buy!"
Sorbus Makeup and Jewelry Cosmetic Organizer
Get your bathroom organized with this cosmetics organizer. It's super spacious and currently on sale for just $30. It's the perfect purchase to make your skincare and beauty products easily accessible and beautifully organized.
Mercury Row® Rouillard Round Metal Wall Mirror
There's nothing like a sleek, minimalistic mirror to add a sophisticated touch to any space. You can use this round metal wall mirror in your bathroom, bedroom, over a fireplace and more. It's on sale for just $46, and also comes in a gold option, too.
The Best Wayfair Memorial Day Kitchen Appliance Deals Under $100
Cuisinart 500 Watt Countertop Blender
This Cuisinart Countertop Blender does it all. Whether you use it to whip up smoothies, crush ice, make hot soups or just about anything else, it's a must-have product to add to your kitchen, especially while it's on sale for just $88. Over 2,700 reviewers rave about the blender because "it makes things easier in the kitchen" and is so "simple" to use.
Staub Ceramic 2-piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set
Whether you're whipping up yummy desserts or roasting meats and vegetables, this Staub baking dish set will come in handy. Not only do the ceramic baking dishes look great, but they're also dishwasher and microwave safe, nonstick and highly scratch resistant, too!
Farberware Dishwasher Safe Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, 15-Piece
Get all your kitchen essentials with this 15-piece cookware set that is currently on sale for just $70. The dishwasher safe, nonstick set has over 4,000 positive ratings, and reviewers say the set is "great quality" and "look beautiful." It comes with five cooking utensils, two frying pans, two saucepans, four lids and Dutch ovens.
Cuisinart 15 Piece Knife Block Set
Get this 15-piece knife block set from Cuisinart for $80 instead of the usual $130. It has over 4,300 positive ratings, and reviewers say it's the "best set of knives" they've used.
NineStars 13.2 Gallons Steel Motion Sensor Trash Can
Get this motion sensor trash can for just $45 during Wayfair's Memorial Day sale. Over 10,800 reviewers say that it is easy to use and senses well, while one reviewer even says it looks "elegant."
The Best Wayfair Memorial Day Deals
Gracie Oaks Neelon 58-inch Media Console
Over 33,000 reviewer love this beautifully designed media console, which is on sale for under $200 instead of the usual $635 price. The barn-style doors are not only super stylish, but functional, too. It's a great piece to add to your living room or bedroom for a rustic touch.
Blackstone 28-inch Griddle with Front Shelf & Cover
Interested in investing in a Blackstone but don't want to pay full price? No worries. This Blackstone griddle has everything you need to host over the summer. You can use the durable griddle to make pancakes, burgers, steaks, seafood, veggies and more. It even has a front shelf accessory tray and protective cover. Right now, you can get it on sale for just $215 instead of the usual $300 price.
ComforPedic Loft from Beautyrest 14-inch Medium Gel Memory Foam Mattress
If you're in the market for a new mattress, Memorial Day weekend is the time to shop. Right now, you can snag this breathable mattress that has cooling technology and moisture wicking material for over $1,000 off its original price. It's not too plush or firm, so it's great for those in-between sleepers. Over 2,000 reviewers love the mattress, saying they didn't "want to get out of bed because of this mattress."
Cuisinart 12 Speed 5.5 Qt. Stand Mixer
If you've been hoping to splurge on a quality stand mixer, now is the time to do it. Get this Cuisinart stand mixer for just $250 instead of the usual $260 price. It's super powerful and durable, and perfect for whipping up desserts, homemade pasta, grinding meats and more.
Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner
If you're looking to score big on a Dyson vacuum cleaner, Wayfair is the place to shop. You can get this Dyson Slim Ball Animal Upright Vacuum Cleaner for over $100 off its original price. It works on an array of different floor types, and it comes with an upholstery tool, crevice tool, stair tool and hose. It's especially perfect for pet parents!
Mercury Row® Briaroaks Queen Upholstered Platform 3 Piece Bedroom Set
Furnish your entire bedroom with this three-piece set from Mercury Row. The set comes with two sleek nightstands and an upholstered queen bed. Hundreds of reviewers say the set is easy to assemble and sturdy. You can score the $800 set for just $287, which is a total steal.
When is Memorial Day 2023?
This year Memorial Day is Monday, May 29. Many people consider the holiday to be an unofficial start to summer and it's a great time to shop major deals and sales.
When do Memorial Day 2023 sales start?
The Memorial Day deals seem to start earlier every year. In fact, you can get some major deals right now.
What should I buy during Memorial Day Weekend?
This holiday weekend is a great time to revamp your wardrobe or make some home upgrades at an affordable price point. There are lots of deals on fashion, beauty, mattresses, home decor, furniture and more.
While you're shopping Memorial Day sales, check out Coach Outlet's epic deals on handbags, wallets and more for as low as $19.
—Originally published May 25, 2023, at 12:20 p.m. PT