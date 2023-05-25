The Top Under $100 Deals From Wayfair's Memorial Day Sale: 82% Off Kelly Clarkson Home, Blackstone & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We don't know about you, but we're planning on spending our Memorial Day weekend shopping. There are simply too many incredible sales that you can't miss, including Wayfair's epic Memorial Day deals.

Wayfair's Memorial Day sale has amazing deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, home decorations, mattresses, vacuums and more for up to 82% off. Not only are the products unbeatable, but they're on sale from top brands like Blackstone, Dyson, Kelly Clarkson Home, Cuisinart and more! Whether you're looking to upgrade your bedroom or add some stylish touches to your living room, Wayfair's clearance deals are quite literally unbeatable.

We rounded up some of the best under $100 finds from the Wayfair Memorial Day sale, but you can scroll below to find some splurge-worthy items, too, like a Dyson vacuum cleaner and a Blackstone griddle, both for $100 off. Make sure to shop them all before the sale ends in a few days, and before everything sells out.