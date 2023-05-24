Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi Confronts Chelsea Lazkani Over Nick Cannon Judgment

Watch : Bre Tiesi Says She Came to IGNITE Selling Sunset Season 6

Bre Tiesi isn't negotiating her life choices with anyone.

On Selling Sunset's latest season, the realtor faced off with fellow Oppenheim Group agent Chelsea Lazkani after she repeatedly commented on Bre's relationship with Nick Cannon, the father of Bre's 10-month-old son Legendary Love Cannon.

"You're judging me based off of my man and how he lives his life," Bre said while confronting Chelsea in the season six finale episode. "You do not have to understand my relationship. Nobody does, because I do not give a f--k if they understand my relationship."

She added, "This is my relationship. I go home to bed to him. You don't."

The argument, which took place at the finale party, didn't let up, with both ladies vying to be the closer.

Chelsea responded, "Maybe I'm too freaking conventional or traditional. I don't get it, girl," to which Bre quipped, "You don't have to."

In a prior confessional, Chelsea—who shares two kids with husband Jeff Lazkani—admitted, "I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting."