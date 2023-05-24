Selling Sunset’s Bre Tiesi Confronts Chelsea Lazkani Over Nick Cannon Judgment

Bre Tiesi isn't negotiating her life choices with anyone.
On Selling Sunset's latest season, the realtor faced off with fellow Oppenheim Group agent Chelsea Lazkani after she repeatedly commented on Bre's relationship with Nick Cannon, the father of Bre's 10-month-old son Legendary Love Cannon.
"You're judging me based off of my man and how he lives his life," Bre said while confronting Chelsea in the season six finale episode. "You do not have to understand my relationship. Nobody does, because I do not give a f--k if they understand my relationship."
She added, "This is my relationship. I go home to bed to him. You don't."
The argument, which took place at the finale party, didn't let up, with both ladies vying to be the closer.
Chelsea responded, "Maybe I'm too freaking conventional or traditional. I don't get it, girl," to which Bre quipped, "You don't have to."
In a prior confessional, Chelsea—who shares two kids with husband Jeff Lazkani—admitted, "I find Nick Cannon and Bre's relationship rather off-putting."
She added, "I just think we're fundamentally so different. And ultimately, the way I live my life is very different to her as a Christian, so I don't know if we will ever be super, super close friends."
However, the two did end up having a girls night during the season, which ended on a sour note after Chelsea alleged that the model found out the Wild 'n Out host had welcomed his ninth child from the media.
"So, she pulled up her phone and she turned it to me," Chelsea began, "it said, 'Nick Cannon welcomes child with LaNisha Cole.'"
However, Bre admitted to being blindsided by the news of Nick and LaNisha welcoming now 8-month-old Onyx Ice Cole Cannon during a sit down with cast member Amaza Smith.
"I don't actually care," the 32-year-old confessed. "Do I wish that he would have said stuff without me finding s--t out on the internet and me coming to him being like, ‘What the f--k?' Yes, but there's no legal agreement. There's no ‘you have to do X, Y and Z, you owe me this, you owe whatever.' We don't really have any of that."
Nick is also the father of twins Moroccan and Monroe, 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey; Golden, 6, Powerful, 2, and 7-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell; and twins Zion and Zillion, 23 months, and Beautiful, 6 months, with Abby De La Rosa. The Masked Singer host welcomed his 12th child—Halo—with Alyssa Scott in December 2022, a year after their son Zen died at 5 months.
And now that filming has wrapped, Bre and Chelsea are more than happy to keep their listings on opposite sides of town.
"I stand nowhere with Chelsea except very far away from her," Bre told People in an interview published May 21. "I am good on her. I wish her the best, and she can sort out whatever issue it is that she seems to have with me and my family. Sounds like she needs to figure that out."
And Chelsea isn't on the market for a friendship with Bre either.
"I think she wants to kill me, and I want to stay alive for a very long time," the 30-year-old told Entertainment Tonight in an interview published May 22. "So, you know, I just think I'll keep my distance from her."
But that doesn't mean Chelsea can't see Bre's point of view.
"I mean, I get it. She doesn't like me. And some of the things I said were very hurtful. So, I completely acknowledge that," she added. "I think I'm just trying to take a step back, mind my business—stop being a nosy bitch and realize that, you know, everything is what it seems."
Selling Sunset season six is now streaming on Netflix.