Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Has $5 Madewell Tops, $28 Good American Dresses & More for 80% Off

From epic Memorial Day deals to Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale, the shopping possibilities are truly endless this weekend.

If you're not familiar with Nordstrom Rack's amazing Clear the Rack event, you should know that it's one of the best sales of the year, but it's only here for a very limited time. Nordstrom Rack's clearance section currently has some amazing fashion and beauty deals from the best brands, like Good American, Ray-Ban, Vince Camuto, Free People, Madewell and so much more.

Since we've been scrolling through the sale for hours already, we gathered some of our favorite fashionable finds in this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event. With a Good American dress for just $28, Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses for almost $100 off and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find unreal prices on stylish summer finds.

Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack clearance deals.