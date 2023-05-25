Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack Sale Has $5 Madewell Tops, $28 Good American Dresses & More for 80% Off

Ray-Ban sunglasses on sale? Matching sets from Free People for over $100 off? Nordstrom Rack's best sale of the year is finally here!

By Ella Chakarian May 25, 2023 11:00 AMTags
DealsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop SalesShop FashionShop NewsE! InsiderLikes
Ecomm: Nordstrom rack clear the rack sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

From epic Memorial Day deals to Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale, the shopping possibilities are truly endless this weekend.

If you're not familiar with Nordstrom Rack's amazing Clear the Rack event, you should know that it's one of the best sales of the year, but it's only here for a very limited time. Nordstrom Rack's clearance section currently has some amazing fashion and beauty deals from the best brands, like Good American, Ray-Ban, Vince Camuto, Free People, Madewell and so much more.

Since we've been scrolling through the sale for hours already, we gathered some of our favorite fashionable finds in this guide to the best deals from Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack event. With a Good American dress for just $28, Ray-Ban Aviator sunglasses for almost $100 off and so much more, this roundup is all you need to find unreal prices on stylish summer finds.

Continue below and get to shopping the best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack clearance deals

read
J. Crew Memorial Day Sale 2023: Shop 75% Off Deals on Summer Dresses, Jeans & More Starting at $13

The best Nordstrom Rack Clear the Rack deals:

Lovestitch Gauze Maxi Dress

This flowy maxi dress is the perfect look for the summer. You can wear it with sandals and a woven handbag for a cute vacation ensemble, or throw it on over a swimsuit for those warm beach days.

$88
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Beatrice Two-Piece Jacket & Skirt Set

This two-piece jacket and skirt set from Free People is simply stunning. You can get the look for over $100 off. We recommend pairing the look with a pair of slides and a cute shoulder bag.

$168
$64
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Plissé Sculpted Long Sleeve Cutout Minidress

This Good American cutout dress will be your go-to all summer long. Elevate the look with heels and minimal jewelry, and let the dress do the talking. The best part? The dress is currently on sale for just $28.

$150
$28
Nordstrom Rack

Ray-Ban 58mm Aviator Sunglasses

Need a new pair of shades ahead of the summer? These Ray-Ban 58mm Aviator Sunglasses are the perfect pair, and they're bound to sell out at that price. When can you ever shop a deal like this on Ray-Ban shades?

$165
$75
Nordstrom Rack

Madewell V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

If you don't have a staple tee in your summer wardrobe, get this v-neck short sleeve from Madewell for just $5. It's available in lots of other colors, which are on sale for just $16, too.

$20
$5
Nordstrom Rack

Adidas Powerreact Medium-Support Sports Bra

If you're looking to shop athleticwear, you can do just that during Nordstrom Rack's Clear the Rack sale! This adidas sports bra is currently on sale for just $17, and it has the perfect stylish look and supportive feel for any and every workout.

$35
$17
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Ruched Side Cotton T-Shirt

What's not to love about this Good American t-shirt? It comes in a gorgeous green shade, has flattering ruching at the sides and is made with soft cotton material. Oh, and not to mention it's on sale for just $35.

$70
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Splendid Bristol Open Back Midi Dress

Everyone needs a simple black dress in their summer wardrobe. This open back midi dress from Splendid is a great choice for just $64. Pair the effortless look with some sandals and simple jewelry.

$188
$64
Nordstrom Rack

Vince Camuto Brelanie Braided Strap Sandal

These braided sandals from Vince Camuto have hundreds of positive ratings, and reviewers call the heel "beautiful" and "comfortable." The look comes in lots of colors for as low as just $24. 

$99
$24
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Good Touch Cord Lace Back Midi Dress

This gorgeous and striking midi dress from Good American will look so show-stopping with a pair of heels and a shoulder bag. The lace back and square neckline are even more flattering additions to the look.

$99
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Calvin Klein Leather Chain Wallet

This leather chain wallet from Calvin Klein is a simple, elegant look that is perfect for day-to-night use. The foldover flap and multiple compartments make it an easy-to-use style.

$148
$55
Nordstrom Rack

Good American Plissé Midi Dress

This pleated midi dress is flowy, simple and so versatile. It would look great with a pair of sandals, gold jewelry and a slicked back hairdo. 

$140
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Want more deals to shop? Check out the best on-sale items from lululemon's "We Made Too Much" section.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!