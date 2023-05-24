Tina Turner Dead at 83: Ciara, Angela Bassett and More Stars React to the Music Icon's Death

Tina Turner's death is being mourned across Hollywood.
Stars such as Ciara and Bryan Adams are paying tribute to the legendary singer, whose death was confirmed by her team on May 24. She was 83.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner," the statement posted to her social pages read. "With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly."
Her death had a ripple effect across show business, with Ciara tweeting, "Heaven has gained an angel. Rest in Paradise Tina Turner. Thank you for the inspiration you gave us all."
Angela Bassett, who portrayed the music icon in 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It, told Today she was "honored to have known Tina Turner."
"Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her," Angela said in a statement, "Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like."
The Wakanda Forever actress added, "Her final words to me—for me—were 'You never mimicked me. Instead, you reached deep into your soul, found your inner Tina, and showed her to the world.' I shall hold these words close to my heart for the rest of my days."
NBA star Magic Johnson recalled his experiences attending Tina's concerts, noting that she never disappointed.
"Rest in peace to one of my favorite artists of all time, the legendary queen of rock n' roll Tina Turner," he wrote. "I've seen her many many times and hands down, she gave one of the best live shows I've ever seen. She always gave you your moneys worth."
Piers Morgan called Tina "Simply, the best," in reference to her 1991 album of the same name, while Holly Robinson Peete said, "A life to celebrate… Rest In Peace Queen Tina Turner"
Canadian singer Bryan Adams penned a touching tribute to Tina—his collaborator on the 1985 single "It's Only Love" and the opening act for his 1985 Reckless tour—and sent his condolences to her family, including husband Erwin Bach and sons Ike Turner Jr., 65, and Michael Turner, 41.
"The world just lost one hell of a powerhouse woman," Bryan wrote. "I'll be forever grateful for the time we spent together on tour, in the studio and as friends. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your incredible voice. It's Only Love...and that's all."
George Takei: "A true legend has passed. Tina Turner has died at the age of 83. She was our River Deep and our Mountain High, the Private Dancer in our hearts. She showed us that love really does has everything to do with it, and that we really did need another hero. And she was it. Rest now,…"
Rick Astley: "What a woman, what a life, what a voice! One of the GREATS! Such sad news."
Grandmaster Flash: "My condolences to the Turner family. Rest in peace Tina Turner, you will be missed."
Forest Whitaker: "Tina Turner was an icon, whom we loved for her voice, her dancing, and her spirit. As we honor her, let's also reflect on her resilience, and think about all the greatness that can follow our darkest days. Thank you for sharing your gifts with us, Tina. You're simply the best."
Diane Warren: "A Survivor and a Badass. Every note she sang shook the room and shook your soul. There will never be another like her. Shake the roof off of Heaven Tina Turner."
Viola Davis: "Iconic. Beautiful. Brilliant. A Survivor. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Queen Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!"
Noah Reid: "RIP the great Tina Turner who gave us so much."
Dan Levy: "The ultimate inspiration. The Best. #RIPTinaTurner."
Mick Jagger: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."
Diana Ross: "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner's family and loved ones."
Maria Shriver: "Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible sadness, and she still kept going. She brought joy to so many, even when she was experiencing such tragedy. I've always admired her. I first met her as a teenager and followed her throughout her inspiring life. May we honor Tina, and may we continue to play her music loudly and dance!"
Martha Stewart: "We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!"
Rita Wilson: "@tinaturner this woman elevated it all. Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal."
Alicia Keys: "What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!!! The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn't believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!! (Thanks to my big sis @oprah!!!) I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you've poured out around u. The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!! Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts beautiful big sister! Rest well! We love and adore you infinetly!"
Questlove: "Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything. Man…. This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it's 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest In Melody."
