Tina Turner Dead at 83: Ciara, Angela Bassett and More Stars React to the Music Icon's Death

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Viola Davis: "Iconic. Beautiful. Brilliant. A Survivor. Our first symbol of excellence and unbridled ownership of sexuality!! You were my childhood. Oh man!!! God is getting an angel today!!! Rest well Queen Tina Turner. We will bask in your legacy!!!"

Noah Reid: "RIP the great Tina Turner who gave us so much."

Dan Levy: "The ultimate inspiration. The Best. #RIPTinaTurner."

Mick Jagger: "I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."

Diana Ross: "Shocked. Saddened. Sending condolences to Tina Turner's family and loved ones."

Maria Shriver: "Tina Turner was iconic, talented, and fierce. What a journey. What a life, filled with great highs and great lows. She left an abusive marriage. She found love again. She made her way in this world, selling millions of albums. She became a mother, she experienced terrible sadness, and she still kept going. She brought joy to so many, even when she was experiencing such tragedy. I've always admired her. I first met her as a teenager and followed her throughout her inspiring life. May we honor Tina, and may we continue to play her music loudly and dance!"

Martha Stewart: "We loved Tina Turner. Goddess, Performer, Wonder Woman ! We will miss her so much!!!!!!!!!"

Rita Wilson: "@tinaturner this woman elevated it all. Talent. Joy. Grace. Class. What a legend in every way. Her music lives on. Her lessons live on. Her example lives on. Prayers to her husband and family. God bless, Tina. May her memory be eternal."

Alicia Keys: "What a woman, what a life, what a warrior!!! The day I met you Ms Tina, I couldn't believe I was standing in the presence of your greatness!! (Thanks to my big sis @oprah!!!) I got to celebrate and thank you for all the love you've poured out around u. The songs you sang gave us courage to step out and be our full selves. You are a fierce force as a woman and a performer! All of these things have been beacons of light for not only me, but all the people around the world finding ourselves and our fearlessness, through our vulnerability!! Thank you, thank you, thank you from the bottom of our hearts beautiful big sister! Rest well! We love and adore you infinetly!"

Questlove: "Survivor. The King & Queen. She was everything. Man…. This is one of the figures I just knew would live in her 3 digits. I was not prepared to say goodbye to Tina Turner. But it's 2023……and here we are. What an AMAZING life. Love you forever Tina Turner. Rest In Melody."

